Can you spot yourself in our Norfolk Day picture gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:31 28 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 28 July 2018

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson with Gary and Kay Hill and their children Bethany, 10, and Rhys, 6, and Jenny Lunn from Nelson's Journey and Amanda Mason from Herbert Woods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson with Gary and Kay Hill and their children Bethany, 10, and Rhys, 6, and Jenny Lunn from Nelson's Journey and Amanda Mason from Herbert Woods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Flags were waving across the county yesterday for the first-ever Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Communities, businesses and charities gathered to celebrate everything that is great about the county.

Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Below are pictures capturing the special day.

Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Do not forget to pick up your souvenir 24-page picture supplement in this Monday’s EDP.

Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Fox pub in Garboldisham celebrate the opening of their new kitchen and Norfolk Day. John Williams and Ian Skipper. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Fox pub in Garboldisham celebrate the opening of their new kitchen and Norfolk Day. John Williams and Ian Skipper. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Margaret Chamberlain and Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Margaret Chamberlain and Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Joy Osborne. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Joy Osborne. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Asher Islam gets ready for the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Asher Islam gets ready for the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Lily and Grace Soanes with Oliver Islam at the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Lily and Grace Soanes with Oliver Islam at the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Theo Gilmour and Pippa Derrick from Green Cottage Vegetables in Old Buckenham with their Norfolk grown vegetables and honey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Theo Gilmour and Pippa Derrick from Green Cottage Vegetables in Old Buckenham with their Norfolk grown vegetables and honey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norfolk Day 2018. Holt WI, left to right, Gillian pilgrim, Dawn Rose, Caroline Purkiss, Ann Stredwick, Paula Hewitt. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Day 2018. Holt WI, left to right, Gillian pilgrim, Dawn Rose, Caroline Purkiss, Ann Stredwick, Paula Hewitt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Yarmouth Mayor Mary Coleman and her consort Barry Coleman with Norfolk Day Volunteers. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Yarmouth Mayor Mary Coleman and her consort Barry Coleman with Norfolk Day Volunteers. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Georgia, Charlotte and Melia Yassin enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Georgia, Charlotte and Melia Yassin enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Gracie and Caleb Jones enjoying the Norfolk day celebrations at the Hermitage Close street party. Picture: Nick ButcherGracie and Caleb Jones enjoying the Norfolk day celebrations at the Hermitage Close street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Gracie and Caleb Jones enjoying the Norfolk day celebrations at the Hermitage Close street party. Picture: Nick ButcherGracie and Caleb Jones enjoying the Norfolk day celebrations at the Hermitage Close street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick ButcherResidents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

Richard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick ButcherRichard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick Butcher

Richard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick ButcherRichard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dorothy Swallow,97, from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoying the Norfolk Day street party. Picture: Nick ButcherDorothy Swallow,97, from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoying the Norfolk Day street party. Picture: Nick Butcher

South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick ButcherSouth Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick Butcher

South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick ButcherSouth Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick Butcher

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherStaff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherStaff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Amelia Davies, Adam Yardley, Shanice Peck, Justin Etteridge, Cat Littlewood, Chris Woodruff and Rebecca Cook. Picture: Nick ButcherStaff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Amelia Davies, Adam Yardley, Shanice Peck, Justin Etteridge, Cat Littlewood, Chris Woodruff and Rebecca Cook. Picture: Nick Butcher

Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Justin Etteridge, Chris Woodruff, Cat Littlewood, Amelia Davies and Rebecca Cook Picture: Nick ButcherStaff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Justin Etteridge, Chris Woodruff, Cat Littlewood, Amelia Davies and Rebecca Cook Picture: Nick Butcher

South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick ButcherSouth Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick Butcher

Shanice Peck from Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherShanice Peck from Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick ButcherSouth Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick Butcher

South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Picture: Nick ButcherSouth Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Picture: Nick Butcher

Shanice Peck from Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick ButcherShanice Peck from Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The audience listening to Diana Rackham reading poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe audience listening to Diana Rackham reading poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The audience listening to Diana Rackham reading poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe audience listening to Diana Rackham reading poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owen Smith, aged seven, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwen Smith, aged seven, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, listens to the poetry reading, just one of the events at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, listens to the poetry reading, just one of the events at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDiana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDiana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Will Dack, two, amongst the teddies collected for an Ark at the Holy Trinity Church event for Norfolk Day at Rackheath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWill Dack, two, amongst the teddies collected for an Ark at the Holy Trinity Church event for Norfolk Day at Rackheath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows holds Logan the Royal Python from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows holds Logan the Royal Python from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Will Dack, two, amongst the teddies collected for an Ark at the Holy Trinity Church event for Norfolk Day at Rackheath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWill Dack, two, amongst the teddies collected for an Ark at the Holy Trinity Church event for Norfolk Day at Rackheath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 1st Rackheath Rainbows pet Victor the tortoise from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 1st Rackheath Rainbows pet Victor the tortoise from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBrian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBrian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owen Smith, aged seven, and his cousin, Noah Coleman, 16-months-old, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOwen Smith, aged seven, and his cousin, Noah Coleman, 16-months-old, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Malcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMalcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Malcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMalcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Malcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMalcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtBBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtBBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian BurtNorth and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian BurtNorth and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian BurtNorth and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian BurtNorth and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt

North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian BurtNorth and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt

The Captain Mainwaring bench in Thetford, promoting Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtThe Captain Mainwaring bench in Thetford, promoting Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Jason Clark and (R) Matthew Keeley-Smith preparing to celebrate Norfolk Day at the Beers of Europe warehouse at Setchey. Picture: Ian BurtJason Clark and (R) Matthew Keeley-Smith preparing to celebrate Norfolk Day at the Beers of Europe warehouse at Setchey. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Jean McBride celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Jean McBride celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Sophie Mills celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Sophie Mills celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Sophie Mills celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Sophie Mills celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Celebrating Norfolk Day at the Baptist Church in Dereham. Pictured is Associate Minister Rev Dave Ward. Picture: Ian BurtCelebrating Norfolk Day at the Baptist Church in Dereham. Pictured is Associate Minister Rev Dave Ward. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss staff members celebrating Norfolk Day (from left) Kim Barnes, Jade Neil, Jean McBride, Deb Rawlinson and Sandra Bidewell. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss staff members celebrating Norfolk Day (from left) Kim Barnes, Jade Neil, Jean McBride, Deb Rawlinson and Sandra Bidewell. Picture: Ian Burt

Celebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtCelebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Celebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtCelebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Celebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtCelebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

David Smith celebrating Norfolk day in Swaffham. Picture: Ian BurtDavid Smith celebrating Norfolk day in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

On Norfolk Day the Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was holding it's annual Beer Festival, raising money for NARS (Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service). Pictured are (from left) Jordan van Noortwijk, Matt Roberts, Carl Smith, Larry Russen and Lisa Oakey-Smart. At the front is Rob Colwell. Picture: Ian BurtOn Norfolk Day the Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was holding it's annual Beer Festival, raising money for NARS (Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service). Pictured are (from left) Jordan van Noortwijk, Matt Roberts, Carl Smith, Larry Russen and Lisa Oakey-Smart. At the front is Rob Colwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Day LogoNorfolk Day Logo

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENTCooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENTCooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT

We raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER ITWe raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT

We raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER ITWe raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT

St James Church, Southrepps, taken by Stephen Richards who hoisted the flag this morning! Picture: STEPHEN RICHARDSSt James Church, Southrepps, taken by Stephen Richards who hoisted the flag this morning! Picture: STEPHEN RICHARDS

The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSONThe Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSONThe Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

Norfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLESNorfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLES

Norfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLESNorfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLES

Norfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLESNorfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLES

Abbie Dyson in a giant deckchair at Hemsby. Picture: ABBIE DYSONAbbie Dyson in a giant deckchair at Hemsby. Picture: ABBIE DYSON

Abbie Dyson in a giant deckchair at Hemsby. Picture: ABBIE DYSONAbbie Dyson in a giant deckchair at Hemsby. Picture: ABBIE DYSON

Hardingham WI walked the footpaths around Hardingham finishing at the playing field for a picnic under the trees. Picture: JENNY NAISHHardingham WI walked the footpaths around Hardingham finishing at the playing field for a picnic under the trees. Picture: JENNY NAISH

Museum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALEMuseum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALE

We raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER ITWe raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT

Museum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALEMuseum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALE

Watton Inner Wheel ladies celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: BRENDA DAVISWatton Inner Wheel ladies celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: BRENDA DAVIS

Watton Inner Wheel ladies celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: BRENDA DAVISWatton Inner Wheel ladies celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: BRENDA DAVIS

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Sam Perks collecting sand. From left to right: Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Rose the dog & Danny Perks (from Sam Perks Sand & Gravel). PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUPSam Perks collecting sand. From left to right: Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Rose the dog & Danny Perks (from Sam Perks Sand & Gravel). PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUP

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Bromley Homes collecting sand. ffrom left to right: Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), David Driver (from Bromley Homes), Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group). Picture: THE LYNDON PALLETT GROUPBromley Homes collecting sand. ffrom left to right: Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), David Driver (from Bromley Homes), Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group). Picture: THE LYNDON PALLETT GROUP

Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOYMundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSONNorfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSONNorfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. The cake was cut by Sally Randell, a former Visit England Tourism Superstar finalist who is marking 30 years working in Fairhaven tearoom. Picture: PAUL DICKSONNorfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. The cake was cut by Sally Randell, a former Visit England Tourism Superstar finalist who is marking 30 years working in Fairhaven tearoom. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSONThe Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON

Carl Howell’s stunning photo of the Norfolk sky at Brancaster was the winner in Fenwick & Tilbrook’s Norfolk Day competition and will inspire the paint manufacturer’s next colour. Picture: Carl HowellCarl Howell’s stunning photo of the Norfolk sky at Brancaster was the winner in Fenwick & Tilbrook’s Norfolk Day competition and will inspire the paint manufacturer’s next colour. Picture: Carl Howell

Afternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLESAfternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLES

Afternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLESAfternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLES

Afternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLESAfternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLES

Munhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECAREMunhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECARE

Carl Howell’s stunning photo of the Norfolk sky at Brancaster was the winner in Fenwick & Tilbrook’s Norfolk Day competition and will inspire the paint manufacturer’s next colour. Picture: Carl HowellCarl Howell’s stunning photo of the Norfolk sky at Brancaster was the winner in Fenwick & Tilbrook’s Norfolk Day competition and will inspire the paint manufacturer’s next colour. Picture: Carl Howell

Munhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECAREMunhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECARE

Munhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECAREMunhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECARE

Munhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECAREMunhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECARE

Liftshare stall at St Gregorys Green, Norwich. Picture: HARRY MILLBANK AND SARAH ROBERTS OF LIFTSHARELiftshare stall at St Gregorys Green, Norwich. Picture: HARRY MILLBANK AND SARAH ROBERTS OF LIFTSHARE

Reality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILLReality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILL

Reality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILLReality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILL

Reality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILLReality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILL

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENTCooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENTCooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENTCooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT

Lyndon Pallett Group stall at Kirby Cane Quarry. PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUPLyndon Pallett Group stall at Kirby Cane Quarry. PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUP

