Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Norfolk Day picture gallery?
PUBLISHED: 14:31 28 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 28 July 2018
Archant Norfolk 2018
Flags were waving across the county yesterday for the first-ever Norfolk Day.
Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Communities, businesses and charities gathered to celebrate everything that is great about the county.
Norfolk Day 2018. Fun at Potter Heigham. Ronan Lumb as Lord Nelson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Below are pictures capturing the special day.
Dr Ben Garrod joins the Norfolk Wildlife Trust on Norfolk Day for a journey across the county stopping at some of the lesser known reserves. Volunteer Helen Baczkowska shows him New Buckenham Common. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The Fox pub in Garboldisham celebrate the opening of their new kitchen and Norfolk Day. John Williams and Ian Skipper. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Margaret Chamberlain and Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Neville Hodson. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Joy Osborne. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Thetford Methodist Church hold their Norfolk Day inspired flower festival. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The Lively Crew host a tea party on thetford's riverside sponsors by Manorcourt Homecare. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Asher Islam gets ready for the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Lily and Grace Soanes with Oliver Islam at the teddy bears picnic. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Theo Gilmour and Pippa Derrick from Green Cottage Vegetables in Old Buckenham with their Norfolk grown vegetables and honey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Attlebrough WI hold a coffee and cake morning. At Attlebrough Town Hall for Norfolk Day. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
The London Tavern in Attleborough hold a Norfolk Day family day with a teddy bears picnic and local crafts and food. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Easton And Otley College open their doors to the local community on Norfolk Day for tours round the campus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Norfolk Day 2018. Holt WI, left to right, Gillian pilgrim, Dawn Rose, Caroline Purkiss, Ann Stredwick, Paula Hewitt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Yarmouth Mayor Mary Coleman and her consort Barry Coleman with Norfolk Day Volunteers. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. Georgia, Charlotte and Melia Yassin enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher
Gracie and Caleb Jones enjoying the Norfolk day celebrations at the Hermitage Close street party. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher
Residents from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoy Norfolk day with a street party. Picture: Nick Butcher
Richard Hayton in party mood at the Norfolk Day Street Party in Acle. Picture: Nick Butcher
Dorothy Swallow,97, from Hermitage Close, Acle, enjoying the Norfolk Day street party. Picture: Nick Butcher
South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Nikki Thomas (front) with Martin and Judy Farrimond, Andrew Harrison, Robert Harris and Kenny Frostwick. Picture: Nick Butcher
Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher
Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher
Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Amelia Davies, Adam Yardley, Shanice Peck, Justin Etteridge, Cat Littlewood, Chris Woodruff and Rebecca Cook. Picture: Nick Butcher
Staff at Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby enjoying Norfolk Day. Justin Etteridge, Chris Woodruff, Cat Littlewood, Amelia Davies and Rebecca Cook Picture: Nick Butcher
Shanice Peck from Richardsons Holiday Park, Hemsby, enjoying Norfolk Day. Picture: Nick Butcher
South Walsham Bell Ringers ring the church bells to celebrate Norfolk Day and to remember 100 years since the Armistice of the First World War. Picture: Nick Butcher
Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The audience listening to Diana Rackham reading poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Owen Smith, aged seven, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, listens to the poetry reading, just one of the events at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Diana Rackham, chairman of the Friends of the Norfolk Dialect, reads poetry at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The 1st Rackheath Rainbows enjoy a picnic with their teddy bears at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Will Dack, two, amongst the teddies collected for an Ark at the Holy Trinity Church event for Norfolk Day at Rackheath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
One of the 1st Rackheath Rainbows holds Logan the Royal Python from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The 1st Rackheath Rainbows pet Victor the tortoise from Zootastic at the Holy Trinity Church Norfolk Day event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Brian Elmar of the Norfolk and Suffold Woodcarvers Association, carves a heron, at Norwich Cathedral for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Owen Smith, aged seven, and his cousin, Noah Coleman, 16-months-old, enjoying Norfolk Day at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Malcolm Plane, brewery operative at Woodforde's, cleans casks in between free brewery tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
BBC Radio Norfolk presented Chrissie Jackson was live on air in Swaffham's market square on Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt
North and South Pickenham WI members celebrating Norfol Day at the Blue Lion pub. Picture: Ian Burt
The Captain Mainwaring bench in Thetford, promoting Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Jason Clark and (R) Matthew Keeley-Smith preparing to celebrate Norfolk Day at the Beers of Europe warehouse at Setchey. Picture: Ian Burt
Aldiss staff member Sharon Green celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Aldiss staff member Jean McBride celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Aldiss staff member Sophie Mills celebrating Norfolk Day. Picture: Ian Burt
Celebrating Norfolk Day at the Baptist Church in Dereham. Pictured is Associate Minister Rev Dave Ward. Picture: Ian Burt
Aldiss staff members celebrating Norfolk Day (from left) Kim Barnes, Jade Neil, Jean McBride, Deb Rawlinson and Sandra Bidewell. Picture: Ian Burt
Celebrating Norfolk Day the Baptist Church in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt
David Smith celebrating Norfolk day in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt
On Norfolk Day the Stuart House Hotel in King's Lynn was holding it's annual Beer Festival, raising money for NARS (Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service). Pictured are (from left) Jordan van Noortwijk, Matt Roberts, Carl Smith, Larry Russen and Lisa Oakey-Smart. At the front is Rob Colwell. Picture: Ian Burt
Norfolk Day Logo
Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT
We raised the heat even further on the first Norfolk Day by wheeling out the Breakwater BBQ and enjoying some delicious Norfolk sausages and ice cream - perfect! Happy Norfolk Day from all the team at Breakwater IT. Picture: BREAKWATTER IT
St James Church, Southrepps, taken by Stephen Richards who hoisted the flag this morning! Picture: STEPHEN RICHARDS
The Maids Head Hotel celebrates Norfolk Day with Paston Footprints. Picture: PAUL DICKSON
Norfolk Day at The Library Restaurant Norwich. Picture: SARAH-JANE RAFFLES
Abbie Dyson in a giant deckchair at Hemsby. Picture: ABBIE DYSON
Hardingham WI walked the footpaths around Hardingham finishing at the playing field for a picnic under the trees. Picture: JENNY NAISH
Museum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALE
Museum of the broads - Stalham. Picture: JANE BEALE
Watton Inner Wheel ladies celebrate Norfolk Day. Picture: BRENDA DAVIS
Mundesley was buzzing all day. Picture: DOREEN JOY
Sam Perks collecting sand. From left to right: Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), Rose the dog & Danny Perks (from Sam Perks Sand & Gravel). PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUP
Bromley Homes collecting sand. ffrom left to right: Anna Clark (from The Lyndon Pallett Group), David Driver (from Bromley Homes), Sarah Deacon (from The Lyndon Pallett Group). Picture: THE LYNDON PALLETT GROUP
Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Picture: PAUL DICKSON
Norfolk Day at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. The cake was cut by Sally Randell, a former Visit England Tourism Superstar finalist who is marking 30 years working in Fairhaven tearoom. Picture: PAUL DICKSON
Carl Howell’s stunning photo of the Norfolk sky at Brancaster was the winner in Fenwick & Tilbrook’s Norfolk Day competition and will inspire the paint manufacturer’s next colour. Picture: Carl Howell
Afternoon tea at the Wisteria Tea Room in Fakenham. Picture: CAROL COWLES
Munhaven residents taking part in Mundesley family fun day for Norfolk Day. Picture: NORSECARE
Liftshare stall at St Gregorys Green, Norwich. Picture: HARRY MILLBANK AND SARAH ROBERTS OF LIFTSHARE
Reality Estate & Lettings Agents celebrate Norfolk Day. Pictured are: Katie Harrison (Sales) Christine Maxey (Lettings). Picture: TOM HILL
Cooper Lomaz Recruitment Norfolk Day celebration breakfast event that took place at The Library, Guildhall. Picture: COOPER LOMAZ RECRUITMENT
Lyndon Pallett Group stall at Kirby Cane Quarry. PICTURE: LYNDON PALLETT GROUP
