Bullards take home awards from international festival, and announce new flavour in the mix

The Norwich Dry Gin a bronze and the Strawberry and Black Pepper Gin. Picture: Bullards Bullards

A gin distilled in the back of a Norwich pub has won worldwide acclaim having taken home silver and bronze awards at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Bullards Gin made at The Ten Bells on St Benedicts Street in Norwich, also took home two Great Taste awards.

The competition’s judging panel blind-tasted two of the gins, earning the Norwich Dry Gin a bronze and the Strawberry and Black Pepper Gin a bronze and silver in different categories.

Company Director, Craig Allison, says: “We’re delighted to have picked up these awards as they give customers real confidence that when they’re buying Bullards, they’re buying an authentic gin packed full of flavour and handcrafted with passion.

“We are extremely proud of our team, who in less than three years, have earned kudos from judges around the world – all from our small distillery in the back of a Norwich pub.

“We’re looking forward to the reaction to our third flavour which will be on the shelves from October.”

The two gins also stood out amongst their 12,634 competitors and received a One Star Great Taste award.

These latest wins come less than 18 months after Bullards Norwich Dry Gin won Best London Dry Gin in the World Drinks Awards in 2017.

Founded as a brewery in 1837 and reborn as a gin distillery in 2015, Bullards is the only distillery to distil and bottle from the back of a pub.

Having recently registered ‘The Spirit of Norwich’ as a trademark, Bullards is currently putting the final touches to a new flavour and packaging, to be unveiled in October.