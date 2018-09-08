Video

Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo Archant

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden arrived in style to the TV presenter’s star-studded birthday bash.

Jake Humphrey celebrated his 40th birthday in his home city on Saturday night with celebrity guests and Norwich City players invited along.

Familiar faces in attendance at the ‘Fortyfest’ party included Amanda Holden, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Kirsty Gallacher.

Holly, who worked with Jake at the start of his TV career on CBBC, posted a photo on Instagram with the BT Sport presenter.

She wrote: “Happy 40th to this gorgeous man @jakehumphrey great party last night.

“Such fun catching up with lots of friends from my days at CBBC... has it really been 18 years???”

Not content with a Greater Anglia train or wanting to be stuck in traffic on the A11, Amanda posted a picture posing outside a helicopter ahead of the event.

Talk Norwich City presenter Chris Reeve, who has hosted Jake many times on the show, managed to get a picture with the star with fellow presenter Jack.

He posted on Instagram: “Got the golden buzzer #FortyFest’

The party took place inside a giant marquee in a field with outdoor seating and a firepit and former Norwich City players such as Grant Holt and Darren Huckerby attended too.

Jake Humphrey began his TV career presenting CBBC shows such as Bamzooki and Fame Academy and went on to present BBC Sport’s Formula One coverage from 2009 to 2012.

He is now the main presenter of BT Sport football coverage.