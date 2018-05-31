Art Fair East to return to Norwich for a fourth year

Will Teather and (R) Brian Korteling are preparing to present Art Fair East at St Andrews Hall. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Artists, galleries and art dealers are being invited to get involved in one of the region’s biggest contemporary art fairs which will take place in Norwich later this year.

Art Fair East exhibition at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Art Fair East exhibition at St Andrew's Hall, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Art Fair East will be returning to St Andrew’s Hall for a fourth year this November and is becoming a key event in the city’s cultural calendar.

The 2017 event featured the work of nearly 200 artists and attracted about 3,500 visitors from across the country, and now applications are open for people to sign up to be involved in this year’s fair which will run from November 29 until December 2.

Art Fair East was founded by Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling who will both be exhibiting their work at the event.

The duo are both passionate about getting more people interested in original contemporary art and in helping artists to make a living from their work.

The 2017 Art Fair East. Photo: supplied by Art Fair East The 2017 Art Fair East. Photo: supplied by Art Fair East

Mr Korteling said: “We aim to deliver the best the art world has to offer and also introduce artists from the east to a wider audience.

“We get a lot of applications from artists in the east, especially from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, but we also get exhibitors from across the UK and overseas, from as far afield as France, China and Lebanon.”

Mr Teather added: “Because we select the exhibitors we can make sure there is a good variety of work that will appeal to different people and give an assurance of quality.”

The fair - which has previously brought signed editions by Banksy and other famous artists to the region - is open to artists, dealers and galleries interested in exhibiting all manner of contemporary art including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited edition prints.

Norwich based artisit Will Teather. Picture: Ian Burt Norwich based artisit Will Teather. Picture: Ian Burt

All of the artworks must be one-off or limited edition and the closing date for applications is October 31 and is subject to available space.

The 2018 Art Fair East - which is presented in association with sponsors Musker McIntyre and media partner Eastern Daily Press - will take place at St Andrew’s Hall, in Norwich, from November 29 to December 2.

For more information about Art Fair East, including how to submit an application to take part in the fair, visit www.artfaireast.com