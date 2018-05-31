Search

All Saints announce Norwich date on UK tour

PUBLISHED: 11:49 25 July 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 25 July 2018

Pop band All Saints will be heading to Norwich as part of their newly announced Testament tour later this year. Image: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Pop band All Saints will be heading to Norwich as part of their newly announced Testament tour later this year. Image: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Pop band All Saints will be heading to Norwich as part of their newly announced Testament tour later this year.

The band - who last year performed at Carrow Road as the support act for Take That’s Wonderland tour - will return to Norwich on Saturday, December 1 when they will perform at The Nick Rayns LCR, at the University of East Anglia.

The 11 date tour - which kicks off at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 29 - celebrates the release of All Saints’ fifth album which is also called Testament. The tour will see the band perform a mix of new tracks as well as classics like Pure Shores and Black Coffee.

Since All Saints first formed in 1993 they have to date sold more than 12 million records, had five number one singles, and won two BRIT awards. After a 10 year hiatus, All Saints returned in 2016 with the album Red Flag.

Tickets for the Testament tour go on sale on Friday, July 27 at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

