Festival for dog lovers to return to Norfolk

All About Dogs Show 2017. Picture: ROZA SATORI Archant

The All About Dogs Show is set to return to Norfolk for it’s eighth year in August.

The UK’s largest and fastest growing festival devoted to dogs and their owners will be back at the Norfolk Showground over the late summer bank holiday weekend. Created by dog lovers for dog lovers, festival goers can expect a weekend of canine fun, entertainment and adventure for both humans and pooches.

Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalists, Lucy Heath and her tiny companion Trip Hazard, are the headliners for this year’s festival and are set to treat audiences to fun performances and moves, famously seen on the popular ITV show.

All About Dogs Director Matt Upson said: “The festival’s popularity is growing every year and we are always looking at new ways to entertain and delight our visitors.

“We see the shows as really fun family events and, of course, that definitely includes the doggy family members.

“Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel good day out for both our two and four legged visitors and to offer them something unique they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event.”

This year’s programme includes shows, events, arena displays, demonstrations, activities and family entertainment as well as expert advice and unbeatable shopping opportunities.

It is a family event with entertainment for all ages including a children’s fun zone with inflatables, fairground rides and lots of other activities.

Doors open at 9.30am on Sunday August 26 and Monday August 27 and close at 5pm. There’s free parking and dog lovers can save up to 50pc on tickets by using the promotional code ‘DOG’ when they book online.