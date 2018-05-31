Search

Everything you need to know ahead of All About Dogs Show at the Norfolk Showground

PUBLISHED: 16:12 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 21 August 2018

All About Dogs Show Credit: Megan Williams Photography

Archant

The UK’s largest festival devoted to dogs returns to the Norfolk Showground over the August Bank Holiday event and promises fun for all the family.

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs ShowAll About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

When does it take place and how do I get there?

The All About Dogs Show returns for its eighth year on Sunday August 26 to Sunday August 27 from 9.30am to 5pm.

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs ShowAll About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

To get there follow signs to the Norfolk Showground, located in New Costessey, and there will also be official AA signposts for the event which will take you to the All About Dogs Show car park.

Parking is free and there is also blue badge disabled parking but it is limited so arrive early.

Car park marshalls are due to be on site from 9am.

What can I expect?

There will be something to get everyone’s tails wagging including fun dog shows and classes as well as arena events and activities.

This year’s show will feature Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalists Trip Hazard to the Main Stage. Lucy Heath and her tiny companion Trip Hazard will treat audiences to fun performances and moves that you might recognise from the popular ITV show.

There will be family entertainment as well as expert advice, shopping and an array of food and drink outlets.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes this event is for you and your dog but all dogs must be keep on a lead and under control at all times.

If your dog is being handled by a minor please make sure you are with your child and dog at all times.

Don’t forget your poo bags and clear up after your dogs.

Dogs can take part in the show in competitions such as waggiest tail and bad hair day.

How much are tickets and how do I purchase them?

Adult tickets cost £12 online for adults, £11.50 for concessions and £6.50 children aged 5 to 16.

Children under five are free.

Dog lovers can save up to 50 per cent on tickets by using the promotional code ‘DOG’ when booking online.

