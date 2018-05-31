Video

7 things to do in Norfolk on a rainy day

Poppy and Ella's day out at the Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre. Picture: Peter Eaglen (c) copyright newzulu.com

You don’t have to spend the week hiding from the rain - from the King of Rock and Roll to steam train rides, we take a look at what you can get up to this week.

What: Teles Patisserie

Where: Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham

When: Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 5pm

Recently opened in June, Teles Patisserie is the perfect quiet place to hide away from the wet weather.

Located in the peaceful atmosphere of a working farm and next to Yare Valley Oils, you can enjoy the French-inspired cakes and pastries under the creative hands of Artisan Pastry Chef Joaquim Teles and his wife Ana.

Having been regulars on the Norwich Market and food event scene for a long time, the business now has a permanent home in the idyllic location of Yare Valley Farm. This tasty retreat to the Norfolk countryside is open everyday except for Mondays.

What: Poppy Lane Steam Train rides

Where: Sheringham

When: Times vary, see website (www.nnrailway.co.uk)

Cost: Fares vary, starts from £5.50 for a child’s ticket

Even in the miserable weather, it is possible to keep the kids entertained and still be outside on the lovely North Norfolk coast and countryside when you jump aboard one of the breathtaking steam engines at Sheringham Station.

Along the way are a few stops at Weybourne, Kelling Heath Park and Holt, where you can stop and wander around the rural setting before heading back to Sheringham.

However, if the weather is really bad, then staying aboard is no bad thing - you’ll get to enjoy the Northern coastal scenery on one side as you move along while on the other you’ll find charming views of the country surrounding Sheringham Park.

There are also special events happening at Sheringham Station including the Morgan the Railway Cat event on the August 19 and the Autumn Steam Gala from the August 31 to September 2.

What: Peter Coke Shell Museum

Where: Sheringham

When: Daily from 12pm to 4pm (except Sunday from 1.30pm to 4pm)

Cost: Free (but donation is required)

The multi-talented Peter Coke had a number of jobs in his lifetime: he was an actor, a playwright, an army officer and even an antiques dealer for many years following that.

However, after his retirement in the 70s, he began collecting sea shells and using them to make extraordinary decorative sculptures.

His death in 1998 at the age of 95 left behind a striking collection of these art pieces in the forms of many different abstract objects from pagodas and castles to flower arrangements and gardens.

Inspired by 18th century sailors’ valentine sculptures, this gallery is an ideal place to visit near the seaside when the weather has turned and will fascinate those of all ages.

What: Castle Art Masterclass

Where: Norwich Castle Museum

When: Wednesday August 22nd, 11am - 4pm

Cost: Adults £25, Concessions £22.50, Museums Pass £20

What better excuse than the wet weather is there to start a new hobby or work on your painting ability?

As part of the Norwich Castle Museum’s ‘The Paston Treasures: Riches and Rarities of the Known World’ exhibitions, this art masterclass will help you to hone your painting skills in the context of the beautiful surviving art collection from the Paston family’s Norfolk country house, Oxnead Hall.

In painting objects from the seventeenth century painting, ‘The Paston Treasure,’ you will get the opportunity to prepare and work with oil paints, while working on tone and depth in your own still life in miniature, all in the incredible rooms of the Norwich Castle museum and art gallery.

What: Elvis ‘68 50th Anniversary Comeback Special

Where: Cinema City

When: Thursday August 16 at 18.15pm

Cost: £14.20 for adults, £9.70 for children

There’s no better way of escaping the rain than with the king of rock.

This is an unmissable opportunity to relive his iconic 1968 comeback concert on the big screen.

The commemorative event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of what has been described as his ‘most substantial achievement as a stage performer.’

Having not performed on a stage for seven years before this, Elvis brings out some of his early backing musicians while performing all his classic hits and even introducing new material.

There’s also an exclusive introduction and studio tour by the original producer and director which takes a distinctive look at Elvis from behind the scenes as well as his iconic stage presence.

What: Sea Life Great Yarmouth

Where: Great Yarmouth

When: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm

Cost: from £11.62 per person

There’s plenty to be explored as you say goodbye to the rain and hello to a whole world of underwater sea creatures from the amazing sea turtles to the tropical sharks.

Children will love attending feeding times and daily talks about the different marine life as well as exploring rockpools and discovering new exciting wildlife. At the end of the tour, both a gift shop and restaurant await where there is a ‘Kids eat free’ meal offer as well as a soft play area for them to finish off their fun experience.

This makes it a great rainy day-trip that the family will enjoy and find interesting while keeping the children out and about.

What: Showtime Speakeasy

Where: Coronation Hall

When: Thursday August 16 to Saturday August 18 at 7.30pm

Cost: £17 including a light supper

This previously sold-out event returns to the Coronation Hall in Mundesley.

Join the second event this month put on by Red Loft Theatre, where you can watch a live band promising an energetic assortment of jazz, musical theatre and comedy songs.

If that’s not enough to help you escape a rainy evening, there’s additionally a light supper included in the ticket price.

Red Loft Theatre Company has produced many plays and musicals, while also working with young people who they offer workshops and courses to with an aim of developing skills and trying something new.