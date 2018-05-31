Video

7 food festivals taking place in Norfolk this summer

Brays Pork at the North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival North Norfolk Food & Drink festival

There is a jam-packed programme of food and drink events taking place across the county this summer.

Great Bircham French Fair Great Bircham French Fair

1. Great Bircham French Fair

St Mary the Virgin, Church Lane, Saturday August 11, 11am to 4pm

Free

The Church and Churchyard will be transformed into a bustling French village. Music and aromas will be in the air and cafe culture will be celebrated with market stalls selling distinctively French produce and there will also be a barbecue. For children, there is a tent full of activities and you will be able to try your hand at a game of Boules and look around the art gallery. Relax with a glass of wine or a cup of tea in the British Embassy. The annual fair is in aid of maintaining the church in Great Bircham which is in need of major repairs and refurbishment.

2. Norfolk Broads Gin Cruise

Hemsby Herring Festival Hemsby Herring Festival

Wroxham

Saturday August 18, 6pm to 9pm

£40, designated driver £25

Gin Temple present to you ‘A taste of Norfolk’ Gin cruise 2018. An absolute must for any gin enthusiast with three hours cruising down the broads on a journey of gin. The Vintage showman passenger vessel will be the boat for the evening and with its large upper deck it is perfect for enjoying the view and relaxing. Price is per person and includes five G&T’s with additional drinks available to purchase.

3. Hemsby Herring Festival

Lifeboat Shed, Hemsby Gap, Beach Road

Sunday August 26, 10am to 4pm

North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival

Free

The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach in late August 2018 in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

The event, held at the Lifeboat Station includes live music, a parade and barbecued herrings to eat on the beach. The distinct smell of local Hemsby herring cooked in rolled oats and beef dripping wafts across the beach during the festival and they will be cooked in the traditional manner over open air barbecue fires. Local cooked herring is a fundamental part of Hemsby Lifeboat’s annual herring festival as the lifeboat crew get their aprons on to serve up the fish.

4. Bakers & Larners Summer Food Fair

Bakers & Larners, Market Place, Holt

Sunday August 12/26, 10am-4pm

Free

Norwich Thai Festival Norwich Thai Festival

Bakers & Larners Department store is opening on Sundays throughout August and on August 12 and 26 is also running a food fair. All areas of the department store will be open, including the home furnishing centre. The food fairs will be situated in Bakers Court car park, showcasing some of the Norfolk’s finest food producers. Visitors will be invited to taste, sample and buy a variety of local wares including ales, gins, chutneys, hog roast and much more.

5. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

Holkham Hall, Saturday September 1 to Sunday September 2, 10am to 4pm

Free

There will be a great range of produce on sale such as ales, fresh meat and poultry, local seafood, vegetables, local honey, fruit, ice cream, cheese, fresh juices, cakes, puddings and tarts and much more. To exhibit and sell all products must be grown, reared, caught, produced or sold in North Norfolk. Just outside the Walled Garden a food court area will provide everyone attending the event with outstanding local food and drink for consumption on site. Entry for the general public is free but a car parking charge applies.

6. Norwich Thai Festival

Eaton Park

Saturday September 1 to Sunday September 2, 10am to 7pm

£4 per day, under 12s free

A two day event to experience the taste of Thailand this summer at Eaton Park, Norwich is brought to you by Magic of Thailand.

Treat yourself to a weekend wonder and bring along your families and friends to feel a touch of Thai culture, where you can challenge your taste buds and feast your eyes on world class food and performances.

Unwind with a traditional Thai massage and don’t miss the unique eating competition and Muay Thai boxing.

The festival starts with a traditional food offering to Buddhist monks and entertainment throughout the day including traditional music and dancing, Muay Thai boxing, Ladyboy show, Thai beer garden, Thai food and produce stalls,

7. Beer Festival

Elgood’s Brewery and Garden, North Brink Brewery, Wisbech

Thursday September 20 to Saturday September 22, Thurs and Fri 5pm to 10pm, Saturday 12pm to 10.30pm

£4 and £3 per pint

Although not strictly in Norfolk, Elgood’s Brewery is just a short drive for those living in the west of the county. There will be over 150 beers on offer from mostly East Anglian breweries and food, cider, wine and soft drinks on offer. Live music on Thursday night is Toadfish Bone, Friday night Animal Bar and Saturday night Bewildered.