11 great shows coming to Norwich Theatre Royal this season

Front to Back - Hary Lucy, Joe Gill, James Redmond, Kai Owen, Louis Emerick and Andrew Dunn in the Full Monty Picture: Matt Crockett Archant

From Miss Saigon to The Full Monty, there is something to suit every taste this season at the Theatre Royal.

Theatre buffs are in for treat this autumn with a jam-packed line-up of must-see musicals, family favourites and even giant dinosaurs.

1. Miss Saigon

August 15 to September 15

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon is embarking on a major UK Tour. A recent smash hit in the West End and Broadway, this epic production with a company of 60 lands in Norwich this August. In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17 year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son. There is local interest too with Ashley Gilmour, from Feltwell, playing the lead role of Chris in the show.

2. Peppa Pig’s Adventure

September 18 to 19

Fun for all the family is promised as that popular character Peppa Pig arrives at the theatre for a brand new adventure. Peppa, George and their school friends decide to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods. As they settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain, it is time to look forward to the morning and plenty of muddy puddles to play in. Expect games, laughter and live music for the young and young-at-heart and there is great news for the tiniest theatregoers as under-ones can see the show for free.

3. National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company 2018

September 21-22

If you love wordplay, operetta and classic British humour, prepare for the arrival of The National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company.

Fresh from their run at the festival dedicated to the two composers, the company brings three fabulous stories to life.

4. Still Alice

October 2 to 6

Still Alice chronicles the story of a successful Harvard professor who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. As the condition takes hold, it explores how relationships change within her family, her work and within herself. Running from October 2-6, it stars Sharon Small who is known from a host of hit TV shows including The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and Trust Me. The strong supporting cast includes Eva Pope (Trust Me), Martin Marquez (Hotel Babylon), and Mark Armstrong (Our Girl).

5. Cirkopolis

October 13 to 14

Presented by the Montreal-based Cirque Eloize, it sees classic acrobatics and tightly choreographed dance numbers performed against a backdrop of video projections. Jugglers, contortionists and dancers combine in this family-friendly production which shows the battle to escape the daily grind of the nine to five routine.

6. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

October 16 to 20

Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers as the slapstick madcap hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery takes to the stage. From the same team as The Play That Goes Wrong, it sees a priceless diamond entrusted to a city bank which is so corrupt even the security guards are on the take. Can it be safely stowed or will everything go horribly wrong? The only guarantees are lots of laughter and madcap set pieces in this rib-tickling hit.

7. Dinosaur World Live

October 26 to 27

It’s time to experience the drama and excitement of prehistory with Dinosaur World. This family show for everyone aged 3+ takes the audience into uncharted territories to meet a host of exciting creatures including a Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops. There is also a special meet-and-greet after the show where everyone can get up close and personal to the incredible creatures.

8. Awful Auntie

November 8-10

Then it is something very different with a show mixing frights, fights and friendship as the first ever UK tour of David Walliams’ popular children’s book Awful Auntie comes to the city. The team behind Horrible Histories bring this popular story to life as Stella sets for London not realising her life is in danger. Aunt Alberta tells her what has happened but not everything is true and Stella realises she faces a battle of wits against her own Awful Auntie.

9. The Nutcracker

November 21 to24

Experience the magic of Christmas a month early as Northern Ballet’s beautiful production of The Nutcracker returns. Re-imagined for 2018, share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince into an enchanting winter wonderland. The Sugar Plum Fairy and the notorious Mouse king are all featured in what is the ultimate festive entertainment.

10. The Full Monty

November 26 to December 1

Back by public demand after two previous successful Norwich visits is The Full Monty. The critically-acclaimed stage show tells the story of six unemployed Sheffield steelworkers who decide they have nothing to lose by taking up a new career. The cast includes Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, Footballers Wives), Louis Emerick (Brookside, Last Of The Summer Wine), Kai Owen (Hollyoaks, Torchwood), James Redmond (Hollyoaks), Joe Gill (Emmerdale) and Norwich Theatre Royal audience favourite Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Emmerdale).

11. Aladdin

December 12 to January 13

This year, the theatre is presenting Aladdin with a star cast. Taking on the title role is Steven Roberts who is best known for playing George in Hollyoaks as well as portraying Posner in the UK tour of the History Boys. The evil Abanazar is portrayed by Rik Makarem, the TV and stage actor whose previous roles include Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale and Seb Grayling in Casualty. The show also features panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett who will be writing and directing his 18th Theatre Royal festive spectacular as well as playing Widow Twankey, Milkshake presenter Kiera-Nicole Brennan, and Norfolk-based family entertainer Ben Langley.

