10 things to do in Norwich this Bank Holiday weekend

Main stage event at the dog show.

Here are some family things to do in Norwich over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Norwich Castle Museum

1. All About Dogs, Norfolk Showground

The UK’s largest and fastest growing festival devoted to dogs and their owners will be back this weekend. Festival goers can expect a weekend of canine fun, entertainment and adventure for both humans and pooches.

Doors open at 9.30am on Sunday August 26 and Monday August 27, with tickets costing £14 for Adults, £13.50 for Concessions and £ 8 for children aged 5-16.

Under fives and well behaved dog’s on leads go free.

The GoGoHares sticker book.

2. Free Bandstand Concert, Eaton Park

Relax and enjoy the sounds of traditional bands in one of the city’s best loved parks. Norwich City Concert Band will be playing in Eaton Park on August 26.

The event is free for the public to enjoy.

3. Aylsham Show, Blickling Hall

The Aylsham Show is a traditional one-day show on August Bank Holiday Monday. The show has been at the heart of Norfolk’s agricultural and social calendar for more than 70 years.

There will be animal exhibitors as well as wonderful displays in the main ring.

The event will take place on August 27 with tickets costing £18, children 16 and under and well-behaved dogs on leads go free.

4. Plant Fair, Hethersett Village Hall

This event holds exhibitors from nurseries from around East Anglia, making the plant fair a great way to buy reasonably priced and good quality plants.

The sale runs from 10am to 1pm on Sunday 26 August and is free to enter.

5. Norwich Beer Mash Up, St Laurence’s Church

This three day showcase features an elite line-up of the most exciting brewmasters of our region and beyond, this is your chance to crush a few with the guys and gals that make the beers.

The event will take place between August 24 and 26, with afternoon sessions costing £5.50 and evening sessions being £7.

6. Summer Fayre, Wensum Sports Centre

The Summer Fayre will contains health, fitness, food, arts and crafts stalls and all profits go to Wensum Sports Centre Charitable Association for centre refurbishments.

The Fayre is free to entre and will be taking place on Sunday August 26 between 10am and 3pm.

7. Sushi & Sake Festival

OPEN will be transformed into a Japanese Street Market, with Sushi Bars, Tempura Bar, Japanese Desserts, Cocktail Bars, Sake Bars, Whisky tastings and much more. There will also be live music and a DJ throughout the weekend.

Ticket’s cost £8 and can be bought online.

8. Do your research for the GoGoHares World Cup week three, Norwich

Our week three world cup challenge is going live on Bank Holiday Monday, so why not get ahead and find hares 21-30 ahead of the vote?

Finding the Hares is free and you can find out more information here.

9. Norwich Castle Treasure, Norwich Castle Museum

Find out about The Thomas Browne Connection, travel Around the World with Robert Paston, discover the Truly Treasured, go wild with the Moving Managerie, and become a Paston Professor and so much more!

Activities will be running over August 25 and August 27, costing £9.50 for adults and £8.10 for children.

10. The Rhythm Method, Norwich Arts Centre

The Rhythm Method are a London-based take influences from hiphop, garage, house, and 70’s pop. The duo explore political and social issues to the bitter core with sincerity, wit and irony.

Tickets are £8 on the door of the St. Benedict’s street venue.