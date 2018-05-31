Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Why the NDR does need fixing

PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 August 2018

File photo of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), now known as Broadland Northway. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

File photo of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), now known as Broadland Northway. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

I’m sure, like many of your readers, I’ve not been able to understand how County Highways can claim the NDR roundabouts are designed correctly and yet driving round them they seem quite dangerous.

Particularly the use of concentric lanes tends to encourage cars to stay in the inside lane to go straight across when other traffic will assume they’re turning left. This seems to be backed up by dashcam footage and anecdotal reports.

Having checked the government’s guidance on the matter, I found this important paragraph about using concentric lanes on roundabouts:

“4.12 Concentric markings which divide the carriageway into more than two lanes have limited use on wide circulatory carriageways since they have been found to encourage the “tramline” effect. In this case, a driver may remain in a particular lane until reaching the desired exit, and then deviate across other circulating movements in order to leave the roundabout.

This behaviour can increase the potential for side-to-side vehicular conflict on the circulatory carriageway.”

Yes – that’s what’s happening on the NDR, and it’s a well understood consequence of this type of marking. Sorry Norfolk County Council – your highways teams have just got this wrong and it needs fixing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists