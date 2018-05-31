Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards finalists 2018 announced

EDP Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2017 at OPEN. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Simon Finlay 07753868431

Has your favourite business made the final cut in the 2018 Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards?

Well folks, the results are in. Our judges have deliberated, dined, and made their final decisions for the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018.

On September 10 at a black tie dinner held at Open in Norwich, the winners will be announced, but today we can officially tell you all who the lucky finalists are.

Eat editor Charlotte Smith-Jarvis said: “Norfolk, and East Anglia as a whole, are ripe with beautiful food and drink, and truly passionate producers who go the extra mile to showcase some of the incredible ingredients on offer. From cheeses, to ice cream, to coffee, cakes, gin, wine, beer and meat - the list goes on - we have it all here and you really don’t need to travel far to eat well. What strikes me time and time again about the food industry in Norfolk too is the tremendous sense of community and pride amongst producers and chefs. They collaborate, bounce ideas off one another, and support each other. It is truly an inspirational environment to be a part of and every single one of our finalists is a local food hero.”

Pride of Norfolk sponsored by Norse:

The Norfolk Brewhouse

Green Farm Coffee

Winbirri Vineyards

Essence Foods

Chef of the Year sponsored by City College Norwich:

Charlie Wilson, The Wildebeest

Mark Elvin, The Boars, Spooner Row

Jeremy Park, Season Seafood and Grill

Daniel Freear, Strattons Hotel

Outstanding Front of House:

The Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant

The Farmyard

The Wildebeest

The Loddon Swan

Best Newcomer sponsored by Bullards:

Flint Vineyard

The Farmyard

Tipsy Vegan

Jakey the Bakey

Field to Fork sponsored by Easton and Otley College:

Norfolk Brewhouse

DJ Barnard

Tofurei

Fritton Arms

Best Afternoon Tea sponsored by Castlemeadow Care:

The Assembly House

Strattons Hotel

Piano Tea Room

Guildhall (Britannia Cafe)

Best Pub sponsored by Farnell Clarke:

The Dabbling Duck Pub

The Boars, Spooner Row

Warwick Street Social

Burston Crown

Best Restaurant sponsored by Gerald Giles:

The Wildebeest

The Lodge Griddle and Grill, Tuddenham

Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant

River Green

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer sponsored by Bakers and Larners:

Worzals Bar and Grill

Jarrold

Pye Baker of Norwich

Archers

Norfolk Home Chef of the Year sponsored by Richard Hughes Cookery School:

Mark Fitch

Kate Royall

Maria Randlesome

Graham Page

Best Family Dining sponsored by Food Care Systems:

Agellus Hotels (Norfolk) Limited, The Lifeboat Inn

The Fox at Lyng

The Kitchen at St George’s Distillery

The Fritton Arms

Best Coffee/ Tea Shop :

Past and Present Vintage Tearooms

Café 33

Heydon Tea Rooms

Garden Kitchen Café

Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Hansells

The winner of this award will be announced at the awards ceremony.

And good luck to all the finalists.