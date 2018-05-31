Opinion

When is it right to ‘have a go’ and when should you walk away?

When is it right to ‘have a go’ and when should you walk away, wonders Steven Downes

Walk on by or have a go? Step in or step away? Intervene or ignore?

When violence or injustice happens under our nose, that’s the stark choice that we face.

Joe Perowne was confronted with that choice in Norwich when he saw a man snatch a lady’s handbag and run away.

It wasn’t his battle, so he could’ve pedalled by on his bike and had no more comeback than a slight pang of guilt.

In fact, bearing in mind the risk of the robber carrying a weapon and being desperate enough to use it, some would say wading into the fray would be reckless.

How about settling for comforting the victim and calling the police? The warm glow of self-satisfaction without the frisson of danger.

Well, thank goodness, Mr Perowne had the backbone to choose fight over flight.

He chased the robber on his bike, stopped him and retrieved the handbag - before sensibly deciding discretion was the better part of valour by choosing not to make a citizen’s arrest.

What a great effort by this humble hero who saw a wrong and was determined to make it right.

Sadly, too many of these types of stories exist only in the parallel universes where different decisions were made. For too many of us choose to walk on by.

Sometimes it’s pretending we haven’t seen an assault or abuse. Other times it involves ignoring all manner of offences - a parent swearing at a child, a fly-tipper despoiling a beauty spot, a dog owner failing to bag and bin the poop, a group of young people swearing profusely on a bus, a customer bullying a waiter.

There are so many examples where we display cowardice (understandable cowardice) and avoid intervention.

We’re better than that, though.

I think society should to a great extent be self-policed, with all of us involved in holding others - and ourselves - to account.

I have a dangerous tendency to get involved when I see a situation developing.

It’s why I ended up washing people’s blood off my face when I tried to break up a brutal fight in the food queue when I was on a mental hospital ward.

It’s why I found myself shaking like a leaf (but trying to appear unmoved) when a 6ft 4in thug threatened to cave in my skull for telling him to stop bullying a vulnerable old man at a bus stop.

And it’s why I was offered a fight “in the car park” by an opposition footballer who I confronted after he threatened to slit the linesman’s throat for failing to flag for a throw-in.

For the record, I rejected the offer because I felt I deserved a better location, a rider and a cut of the gate receipts.

I’m no hero: I just have an overdeveloped justice gland and a thick streak of recklessness. I can’t help myself - I have to get involved.

I know that I put myself in danger, and know that will never change.

I’m not suggesting everyone should be reckless, but surely there’s room for a little more bolshiness?

Society should be about selflessness and community. Sadly, it is increasingly set up to encourage “me first”: the cult of self, in which one only sees their reflection. It’s a world where nobody else matters.

It’s all about selfies and “likes”.

Joe Perowne shows us a better way - a way that does not kick responsibility down the road but owns it.

Yes, it’s a risky choice.

But I’d rather get a black eye from stepping in than the feeling of shame that follows walking on by. One heals quickly; the other lingers.