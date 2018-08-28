What should you do if you love your partner but don’t fancy them any more?

Christine Webber and Helen McDermott. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

EDP agony aunties Helen McDermott and Christine Webber have the answer...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What happens if you love your partner but no longer find them attractive?

Should you divorce them? Have an affair?

Maybe you could try an open relationship like Joy and Alan in the racy new BBC drama series Wanderlust?

Should you seek counselling or is there something new you can try to bring the spark back into your love life?

EDP agony aunties and Anglia TV legends Helen McDermott and Christine Webber will be discussing this subject, and more, on their regular monthly agony aunties slot on our EDP Facebook page live at midday on Thursday.

Don’t forget to send them your questions at helen.mcdermott@archant.co.uk or christine.webber@archant.co.uk, or why not join the facebook live discussion and speak to them both on the day?

You can be assured that they will have some good advice for this problem, and anything else you might like them to help you with at https://www.facebook.com/edp24/