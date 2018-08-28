Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

What should you do if you love your partner but don’t fancy them any more?

PUBLISHED: 16:31 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 11 September 2018

Christine Webber and Helen McDermott. Picture: Nick Butcher

Christine Webber and Helen McDermott. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

EDP agony aunties Helen McDermott and Christine Webber have the answer...

What happens if you love your partner but no longer find them attractive?

Should you divorce them? Have an affair?

Maybe you could try an open relationship like Joy and Alan in the racy new BBC drama series Wanderlust?

Should you seek counselling or is there something new you can try to bring the spark back into your love life?

EDP agony aunties and Anglia TV legends Helen McDermott and Christine Webber will be discussing this subject, and more, on their regular monthly agony aunties slot on our EDP Facebook page live at midday on Thursday.

Don’t forget to send them your questions at helen.mcdermott@archant.co.uk or christine.webber@archant.co.uk, or why not join the facebook live discussion and speak to them both on the day?

You can be assured that they will have some good advice for this problem, and anything else you might like them to help you with at https://www.facebook.com/edp24/

Most Read

Two suspects flee stabbing in Norwich on pedal bikes

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norwich vlogger to enter Big Brother house

Presenter Emma Willis during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother at Elstree Studios. Picture Ian West/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists