Try Uli’s unfiltered, bottle conditioned German beers

Krafty Braumeister is brewing German-style beers on the Esat Anglian coast Picture: Krafty Braumeister Archant

New German-style beers being brewed on the East Anglian coast.

Craft beer lovers listen up, because there’s a brand new brewer in East Anglia – and he’s doing things decidedly differently…

Hailing from Germany, and having spent most of his life in beautiful Cologne, Uli Schieselbein moved to the UK to be with his British wife in 2013, following the end of his contract working as a rule of law expert.

Settling in the Leiston area in Suffolk, the keen beer aficionado had one goal once he’d put down roots here – open a brewery. But not just any brewery, oh no no no – a proper German brewery, because according to Uli, the difference between our brews and those crafted back in his mother country is poles apart.

At the centre of The Krafty Braumeister world (which started life seven years ago as Uli began to brew) are naturally fermented, truly interesting drinks which cannot be likened to our crisp bubbling lagers or rich, still ales. “I tried a lot of beers from the big breweries,” says Uli, “and they didn’t taste of anything so I wanted to do my own. In the beginning there was a lot of learning about the fermenting process. I wanted to do it better, and studied brewing in the UK. By April this year I was up and running.”

So, what sets German beer apart from the rest? “There are several little differences. For example in the brewing process British brewers do a lot of one step brewing, where as we use different steps to wash out different sugars. And we bottle condition our beer. We don’t add any other sugar or supplements. We are not filtering it either so it’s a natural produce of malt, hops, yeast and water.

“For me, I’m really trying to do it in a traditional way. The bottle conditioning is an important part of that because it means the CO2 levels are natural in the beer – there’s nothing added. It takes a bit longer but I think it’s worth waiting for as the beer has more flavour and a certain fizziness to it. It’s more fizzy than traditional English beers.”

The method Uli uses replicates how beer would have been brewed over 100 years ago in Cologne. His Rut & Weiss replicates a Cologne Weiss beer, using 80% barley malt and 20% wheat malt to produce a drink that’s crisp but dry, working perfectly alongside a spicy dish like curry.

Also bottled up is Blau & Weiss. “It’s a Bavarian style wheat beer made with wheat malt. It’s a typical German beer that’s really refreshing,” says Uli. “The yeast is a bit fruity and gives a bananary flavour or scent. This is a typical beer that Germans would drink in their beer gardens.”

Keen to try them? The beers are stocked at the shop at The Dolphin in Thorpeness, at Emmerdale Farm Shop near Darsham, and various other locations. Uli also regularly attends the Old Jet market at Bentwaters and will be at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival this September.