Quiz

How well do you know The Archers?

The Archers - every day tales of farming folk. Picture: Gary Moyes/BBC

Who has been on the radio show for 65 years? Which famous author was a scriptwriter on the show? Where is Ambridge? If you don’t know, you can fins out here

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Archers is the world’s longest running soap opera - it tells us of the lives and loves of the residents of Ambridge. But how much do you know about this fictional village and its farming community? Try this fun quiz.