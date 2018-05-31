Dog owners urged not to walk pets on hot pavements to avoid blistered paws

File photo of a dog in the heat. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

Dogs owners are being urged to not walk their pets during the hottest part of the day after reports of pooches getting blistered paws.

Pavement and tarmac temperatures sore in the sweltering sunshine and can cause injuries to dogs.

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far with 33.3C recorded in Santon Downham.

One Twitter user, who posted a photo of a pup with burnt feet, wrote: “Before you take your dog for a walk in hot weather, take off your shoes/socks and stand on the pavement. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.”

The RSPCA has warned that dogs should only be walked early in the morning or at night “when they will not burn its paws on the pavement or be at increased risk of heatstroke”.

The charity said owners should also be vigilant for signs dogs have suffered burns including limping or refusing to walk, licking or chewing at the feet and pads darker in colour.

Forecasters have warned the hottest day of the year record may be broken again on Friday, in a week which has prompted the Met Office to issue an amber heatwave warning.

Today conditions are expected to top 30C in some parts of Norfolk.

Mr Holley said it would continue to get hotter during the week, with 34C predicted on Thursday and a possible 35C on Friday.

He said there was a “reasonable chance” of showers and/or thunderstorms on Friday.