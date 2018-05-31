Richard Jeeves: A photographer who captured Norfolk from every angle

Former EDP photographer Dick Jeeves with his plate camera.

The life of a regional newspaper photographer can be varied, one moment they may be capturing a breaking news story, the next photographing a WI meeting in a village hall.

Agriculture: Squelching through the mud at Heywood Farm, near Diss. Dated 9 December 1957.

Richard Jeeves did all of these during his career as an Eastern Daily Press photographer. Recording everything from life in rural Norfolk to the installation of a new weather vane at the top of Norwich Cathedral.

Mr Jeeves, known to most as Dick Jeeves, was born in Cambridgeshire in 1930 and moved to Norwich with his family in 1938 where he attended Bracondale School. At age 13, encouraged by his father, he enrolled at Norwich School of Art to pursue a course in photography. Which was followed by a five-year apprenticeship with the Norfolk photographer, John Seymour. In his early twenties Mr Jeeves completed two years National Service with the Royal Air Force before joining the EDP in 1953.

Possessing an artist’s eye for a photograph, a nose for a story and an adventurous spirit Mr Jeeves quickly built up a strong portfolio of images capturing characters and events across Norfolk. Jan Jeeves, Mr Jeeves’ wife said: “For him it was a dream job he loved every minute of it.

“We can remember Dick going off for the day looking for pictures and the powers at be knew he would come back with something. I think he grew up with the artist’s eye for a photograph.

A Lightning jet from RAF Coltishall

“Now, you can take hundreds of shots and hope to get one picture but in Dick’s day you had one shot a make a great picture. I think that was his skill, he was able to see a picture and a story.”

Retiring from the paper in 1993, Mr Jeeves worked as a freelancer and focussed on bird photography. During his 40 year career with the EDP Mr Jeeves found himself everywhere from breaking the sound barrier in the skies above Norfolk to a goal side view at Carrow Road.

Zoe Jeeves, 25, Mr Jeeves’ granddaughter said: “The whole family is extremely proud of my granddad, he’s incredibly talented and we love hearing about his photos.”

Mr Jeeves lives in Shotesham, near Norwich with his wife.