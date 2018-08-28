Register your interest for Moveable Feast 2019 now

Moveable Feast raised £24,500 in 2017 Picture: Kieron Tovell Archant

Tickets have now sold out for charity food event the Moveable Feast but you can register interest for 2019.

Twenty two restaurants are taking part Picture: Kieron Tovell Twenty two restaurants are taking part Picture: Kieron Tovell

More than 1,000 foodies will descend on The Forum in Norwich next Tuesday (September 18) to take part in the nearly two-decades old Lloyd Addison’s Moveable Feast.

While the hotly anticipated foray around the city (£40 per person) has sold out, organisers are already putting plans in place for 2019 and say if you want to get your hands on a coveted ticket, you should register interest now by emailing enquiries@moveablefeastnorwich.org

Last year a massive £24,500 was raised for Parkinson’s UK thanks to the Moveable Feast – a charity very much at the heart of the event, which was founded 18 years ago by Norwich restaurateur Lloyd, who sadly passed away from the disease.

Many people living with or affected by Parkinson’s will attend to dine with their families, and dozens of Parkinson’s UK volunteers will be in the 22 restaurants taking part, helping diners and selling raffle tickets to boost the final donation amount.

Guests enjoy each course in a different restaurant Picture: Kieron Tovell Guests enjoy each course in a different restaurant Picture: Kieron Tovell

Anna Farquharson of Cozens-Hardy, which joined the Moveable Feast as a sponsor eight years ago, said: “I sadly never had the opportunity to meet Lloyd, but I know he set this up to celebrate the industry in Norwich and to really push independent restaurants. He first did it on a quiet Tuesday in September, after the rush of the holidays had been and gone and thought it was a great way to promote eating out in the city.”

Lloyd’s widow Cynthia has taken over the organisation of the event, supported by a group that includes John Brierley, Nick Mills (managing director of Brasted’s and Norfolk Food & Drink patron), Nick De’Ath, who runs several pubs in Norwich, Parkinson’s UK’s regional fundraiser Becky Redbond, and Chris Chambers from the Norwich branch of Parkinson’s UK, as well as Cozens-Hardy who aim to take some of the hard slog away from Cynthia.

“Cynthia was writing out and posting all the tickets herself!” says Anna. “So for the last couple of years we’ve been franking and sending out the tickets for the event, using GoWise Printers, who print the menus and tickets pro bono!”

Diners have no idea where they’ll be heading until they receive their ticket, printed with a destination for the starter, main course and dessert, and they’re invited to vote (out of 10) for each course.

“The idea,” adds Anna, “is to get people going to restaurants they wouldn’t go to usually. I’ve never been to Haggle, for example, but I’m heading there during the Moveable Feast. We’ll have a thousand people crossing the city having a great night out. It all starts at The Forum with a drinks reception sponsored by Adnams. Everyone meets there before setting off. It’s a really feel-good event.

“There’s no speeches. Cynthia toasts Lloyd and then they’re off. I love the fact everyone involved is in it for the right reasons and it’s a really selfless event. The amount of work behind the scenes is off the scale!”

Restaurants taking part this year include The Dining Rooms, Maid’s House Hotel, The Assembly House, North and Farmyard.

For more information go to www.moveablefeastnorwich.org