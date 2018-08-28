Red tape is stopping us from praying for the needy - has the world gone mad?

Young girl praying Alex Motrenko

I am losing count of the times I have asked the question, ‘Is the world going mad?’ Usually, after I have read, heard or seen something that seems beyond belief.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This mourning of the loss of common sense began years ago, probably when the health and safety, EU regulations and the Human Rights Act reared their enormous heads and many rules and regulations, which seemed bizarre and beyond comprehension, came into being. (Who had ever contemplated bananas being straight before then?)

After reading that over £14m has been spent in facilitating the movement of cyclists around Norwich by installing the vast number of cycle lanes that we now have, I then read that due to social care funding being cut, vulnerable people who rely on transport provided to get them around will now have to undertake travel independence training to ascertain if they are able to use public transport instead.

It seems that, as soon as cuts to funding are mentioned, those most in need, the vulnerable, poor and needy in our society, are the first to be targeted.

This could have a huge impact on the lives of those concerned; possible stress caused, by having to undertake the training in the first place, could be a huge challenge.

If, in turn, they cannot get to their day care centres, not only could they become isolated, the knock-on effect will surely mean further closure for some centres.

If something goes wrong on their trip on public transport, could this also result in these vulnerable people wandering the streets in abject fear and confusion, should this incentive to cutting social care transport go ahead?

How long will it take to carry out this training? And just how much will it all cost, especially if, as suggested, it will be carried out on a case by case basis? Following on from the large pay increases accepted by local councillors recently, it just does not equate.

And as for health and safety; sports days in some schools have been cancelled as it is not deemed healthy for children to experience competition.

How will they cope when applying for a job with 300 other candidates, if they haven’t experienced competition? How will they ever be equipped to get through life?

‘Can you believe it?’ I asked, when picking up a church leaflet, recently. Whilst I understand fully that all organisations, companies and establishments have to comply with the new GDPR rules for data protection, I still shook my head in disbelief.

Apparently now, after praying for the sick since BC, explicit consent is needed before the names of the sick persons can be printed in the newsletter; furthermore, any relative being prayed for must give their consent personally.

How is that obtained then, if the person we desperately want to pray for is too sick or hurt to give it?

Is it not coming to something that we now cannot ask our fellow worshippers to pray for a loved one’s recovery? Surely, even a non-believer, when faced with serious illness or worse wouldn’t object to any bit of help they could get in order to get better? I despair.

So to the lady who had to take down her window boxes (that had been in situ for many a year) in case they fell on someone’s head; to the children who no longer are allowed to have a good old conker fight; to those tactile people who like to hug; to the men who like to pay a lady a compliment by calling her a girl or saying she looks nice; I ask again, ‘Is the world going mad?’