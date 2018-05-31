Search

Touching poem marks reader’s 56 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 13:42 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 03 August 2018

Andrew Farmer celebrates 56 years of marriage in this touching poem

Archant

This moving reader poem was submitted this week as the writer celebrates 56 years of marriage to his beloved partner.

Togetherness

We’ve both lived

For eight decades

Six of them together

On both sides

Of the border

From Edinburgh

Where we met,

Danced and romanced

Before marriage in 1962

And moving to Norwich

In 1970

And in the process

We have raised

Three children

Chugged along alright

Homed four cats

Seven retired greyhounds

And, at present,

An energetic barking mix

Of Jack Russell and Dalmatian

For animals for us are

Companionable relaxation

From life’s many problems

Of which we have

Had our share

But we are still here

Aged survivors

Still together

And I judge

Still amicably enamoured

On August 3, exactly 56 years.

Andrew Farmer

Congratulations to Andrew and his other half. Wishing you many more happy years together.

If you would like to submit a poem for publication, email eveningnewsletters@archant.co.uk

