Touching poem marks reader’s 56 years of marriage
PUBLISHED: 13:42 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 03 August 2018
Archant
This moving reader poem was submitted this week as the writer celebrates 56 years of marriage to his beloved partner.
Togetherness
We’ve both lived
For eight decades
Six of them together
On both sides
Of the border
From Edinburgh
Where we met,
Danced and romanced
Before marriage in 1962
And moving to Norwich
In 1970
And in the process
We have raised
Three children
Chugged along alright
Homed four cats
Seven retired greyhounds
And, at present,
An energetic barking mix
Of Jack Russell and Dalmatian
For animals for us are
Companionable relaxation
From life’s many problems
Of which we have
Had our share
But we are still here
Aged survivors
Still together
And I judge
Still amicably enamoured
On August 3, exactly 56 years.
Andrew Farmer
Congratulations to Andrew and his other half. Wishing you many more happy years together.
