Reader letter: Who said Norfolk should be Nelson’s County?
PUBLISHED: 14:18 29 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 29 July 2018
Archant
In the wake of Norfolk Day may I ask who decided that Norfolk is “Nelson’s County” — and whether there are more appropriate alternatives?
Every time I return home to Norfolk and drive over one of more than 20 crossing points, a sign tells me that I am entering “Norfolk – Nelson’s County”. But when I enter the county, I also think of Elizabeth Fry and Edith Cavell. Of Tom Paine and Jeremiah Colman. Of Alan Bloom and Jenny Lind. Of John Skelton and Jack Burton. Of George Borrow and Anna Sewell. Of Samuel Pepys and Robert Kett. Of Boudicca and Diana, Princess of Wales. Of Mother Julian of Norwich and Jenny Lind. Of Dorothy Jewson and Kitty Higdon. The Norfolk Tourist Information site advises that “When you visit Norfolk, you are walking in the steps of many famous men and women. Heroes and heroines from history as well as modern celebrities are among the list of names associated with the area.” So who decided it is only Nelson’s County — and isn’t it time to ask the people of Norfolk who we would choose? Perhaps every crossing point could highlight a different person who we are proud to associate with Norfolk?
Ann Reeder,
(Formerly of Roydon), Charlton Horethorne, Somerset.