Reader Letter: Who pays for supermarket plants?

One reader thinks supermarket plants aren't being watered. Photo: GettyImages Ian Hubball

One reader thinks supermarket plants are neglected. What do you think?

I have recently noticed the sad state of plants for sale in supermarkets and other shops.

Does anyone ever water them? It seems to be such a waste on several levels, loss of profit for the shop, unnecessary waste of good plants, etc.

The worst example was at Next on the Longwater Retail park, where quite expensive garden plants, eg Hydrangeas at £18 each, were dying through lack of water.

If shops cannot allow an hour for a member of staff to tend plants on sale then perhaps they should stop stocking them. Who pays for this waste? Ultimately the customers.

