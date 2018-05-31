Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Who pays for supermarket plants?

PUBLISHED: 14:42 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 09 August 2018

Linda Miller, Commercial Road, Dereham.

One reader thinks supermarket plants aren't being watered. Photo: GettyImages

One reader thinks supermarket plants aren't being watered. Photo: GettyImages

Ian Hubball

One reader thinks supermarket plants are neglected. What do you think?

I have recently noticed the sad state of plants for sale in supermarkets and other shops.

Does anyone ever water them? It seems to be such a waste on several levels, loss of profit for the shop, unnecessary waste of good plants, etc.

The worst example was at Next on the Longwater Retail park, where quite expensive garden plants, eg Hydrangeas at £18 each, were dying through lack of water.

If shops cannot allow an hour for a member of staff to tend plants on sale then perhaps they should stop stocking them. Who pays for this waste? Ultimately the customers.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists