Reader Letter: Jarrold is our Harrods
PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 August 2018
Archant
One reader thinks the department store is a beacon of quality. What do you think?
I have thought for several months now that our only remaining privately-owned store, Jarrold, is may one suggest, the ‘Harrods’ of Norwich. It is such a pleasure to enter this delightful store by whichever entrance you choose.
I suggest that in the very competitive market of the big national stores it is not easy to keep up with the modern trends and prices.
Jarrold, to their enormous credit, has managed and continued to manage this, it could be said with great success, to do this which must be a challenge.
Well done Jarrold, long may you continue to thrive.
Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk