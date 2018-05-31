Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Jarrold is our Harrods

PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 August 2018

Dawn M Castle-green, Old Palace Road, Norwich.

Roscoe Gibson-Denney and Michelle Clingan at the Plant Den, their houseplants and cacti stall at Jarrold earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roscoe Gibson-Denney and Michelle Clingan at the Plant Den, their houseplants and cacti stall at Jarrold earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

One reader thinks the department store is a beacon of quality. What do you think?

I have thought for several months now that our only remaining privately-owned store, Jarrold, is may one suggest, the ‘Harrods’ of Norwich. It is such a pleasure to enter this delightful store by whichever entrance you choose.

I suggest that in the very competitive market of the big national stores it is not easy to keep up with the modern trends and prices.

Jarrold, to their enormous credit, has managed and continued to manage this, it could be said with great success, to do this which must be a challenge.

Well done Jarrold, long may you continue to thrive.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists