max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Reader Letter: Action needed on scam calls

PUBLISHED: 15:44 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 16 September 2018

Mr Jon Sell, Mill View Close, Mundesley.

One reader thinks more should be done about phone scams. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

This content is subject to copyright.

One reader is fed up of scam calls and thinks action is needed. Do you agree?

The government recently announced measures to tackle nuisance phone calls, which is welcome, but what about fraudulent or scam phone calls?

In the past two days I have received three calls from people claiming to work for BT. They all have Indian accents and say that my computer has a virus. Sound familiar? It is definitely a scam and they are seeking to gain remote access to people’s computers.

This is clearly criminal activity and it has been going on for as long as I can remember, but what is being done to prevent it?

I report all scam calls to my phone provider, but there is little evidence that anything is actually being done to protect us from this criminal activity.

It can’t be that difficult to trace these calls and bring these criminals to account.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

