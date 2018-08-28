Reader Letter: Action needed on scam calls

The government recently announced measures to tackle nuisance phone calls, which is welcome, but what about fraudulent or scam phone calls?

In the past two days I have received three calls from people claiming to work for BT. They all have Indian accents and say that my computer has a virus. Sound familiar? It is definitely a scam and they are seeking to gain remote access to people’s computers.

This is clearly criminal activity and it has been going on for as long as I can remember, but what is being done to prevent it?

I report all scam calls to my phone provider, but there is little evidence that anything is actually being done to protect us from this criminal activity.

It can’t be that difficult to trace these calls and bring these criminals to account.

