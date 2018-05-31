Search

Reader Letter: We must remember airmen who gave their lives

PUBLISHED: 15:34 13 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:02 17 August 2018

David E Freeman, Birkbeck Way, Thorpe St Andrew.

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

One reader thinks it’s important to show gratitude to those who served the Royal Air Force. What do you think?

Every year that Norwich has the chance to help the Armed Forces there is little mentioned either in the press or local television.

The weeks before the Great Yarmouth Air Show, the Royal Norfolk Show and the Old Buckenham Air Show there are weeks of publicity, this year we even had to share the Forum with an antiques fair, and outside an interruption from an NHS rally.

Most of the servicemen who were there on Saturday served this country well and deserved some courtesy, this being the 100 years of the forming of the Royal Air Force.

We must remember all those airmen who gave their lives for this country which seems to have been forgotten over the years.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

