Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Track near Drayton Road Aldi needs a footbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:46 26 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:46 26 July 2018

Stanley Copland, Old Farm Lane, Norwich.

The Aldi store on Drayton Road. Photo : Steve Adams

The Aldi store on Drayton Road. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2017

One reader thinks people are in danger of falling into the dike with the current track. What do you think?

I often see adults and children walking along a hazardous and mucky dirt track, beside a dike, from Dolphin Footpath to Aldi/Home Bargains car park in Norwich.

May I suggest that the council (with contributions from Aldi/Home Bargains) erect a small footbridge

which crosses the dike directly from Marriotts Way to the car park of the shops.

This would enhance the safety of the adults and children from the Heigham Street district who are in danger of falling into the dike on their present journey.

Such a bridge would also benefit the shops because some of the public who pass along the cycle path may pop in for sandwiches and refreshments and groceries as also would some of those people from Andersons Meadow and perhaps Costessey and Hellesdon.

A bridge would also benefit the staff of the shops who now use the present dangerous path.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists