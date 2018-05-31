Reader Letter: Track near Drayton Road Aldi needs a footbridge

The Aldi store on Drayton Road. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2017

One reader thinks people are in danger of falling into the dike with the current track. What do you think?

I often see adults and children walking along a hazardous and mucky dirt track, beside a dike, from Dolphin Footpath to Aldi/Home Bargains car park in Norwich.

May I suggest that the council (with contributions from Aldi/Home Bargains) erect a small footbridge

which crosses the dike directly from Marriotts Way to the car park of the shops.

This would enhance the safety of the adults and children from the Heigham Street district who are in danger of falling into the dike on their present journey.

Such a bridge would also benefit the shops because some of the public who pass along the cycle path may pop in for sandwiches and refreshments and groceries as also would some of those people from Andersons Meadow and perhaps Costessey and Hellesdon.

A bridge would also benefit the staff of the shops who now use the present dangerous path.

