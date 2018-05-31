Reader letter: A Norwich mayor you didn’t know

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament symbol is coming to Norwich in Chapelfield Gardens next month. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Did anyone know that for many years Norwich has had a Mayor for Peace?

Certainly a straw poll of a significant number of Norwich citizens this one has met over the last three months revealed that not a single one did, let alone what it means.

This initiative which can be seen at: www.mayorsforpeace.org came from Japan in the aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and now over 7,000 cities and towns worldwide, including in this country, have signed up.

Essentially all these agree that they do not want their citizens to have a nuclear weapon targeted on them. One can think of very little more sensible than that.

WMDs effectively mean collective suicide and have done nothing to end war, quite the contrary, and have made the world a much more dangerous place.

On Friday and Saturday, August 10 and 11, the iconic Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament symbol which is touring Britain will honour us by coming to Norwich in Chapelfield Gardens and by St Peter Mancroft Church.

People are very welcome to visit it.

Shan Barclay,

Caernarvon Road, Norwich.