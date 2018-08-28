Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

GoGoHares Shop
Opinion

Reader letter: You can be fat and fit

PUBLISHED: 14:11 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 08 September 2018

One of our readers believes you can be fat and healthy. Picture Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

One of our readers believes you can be fat and healthy. Picture Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

Archant

Re Rachel’s Moore article (EDP, September 6) I hate to tell you this but I am fitter than lots of skinny people out there.

I top the scales at a whopping 23 stone and at 5ft 2½ (don’t forget the half) I’ll let you do the BMI maths.

However, I run, I walk, I cycle and I swim. Not to mention I’ve recently taking up canoeing and I play badminton with friends. I’ve ran the Norwich 10km and cycled the Norwich 50 miles. I do weight lifting and I even recently did a whole hour class with a pro boxer as my partner and didn’t stop for a break. I even walk my dog.

My blood pressure is 110/60 because of my fitness. My resting heart rate is around 61/62.

MORE: ‘Norwich has too many fat people’? That hurts, Rachel

However, an addiction I have to food is hard to shake. When you’re addicted to the very thing keeping you alive, how do you modify it?

It’s not just sweet things. I can eat salad until it comes out my ears, vegetables, give me some broccoli, asparagus and sprouts over a bar of chocolate.

However, it’s the quantity I consume that makes me large. You want people to take responsibility for their weight how about starting with if you’re going to fat shame, why not skinny shame?

Why not ask the NHS if they want people to be healthier, then help them? Instead of me rocking up to the doctors with an ear infection and being told if I lost weight it would help.

Maybe don’t judge a book by its cover. I won’t judge you for being an image-conscious judgemental person and you don’t judge me for my whale-like physique and cow like eat habits.

MORE: Norwich has too many fat people, says Rachel Moore

It’s no one else’s business how we live.

If we go down the road of judgement and making people feeling bad for themselves where will it end? Pointing out someone is overweight is not nice and certainly doesn’t make you want to get up and eat less. It does the complete opposite.

Believe me. I’ve lived it since I was 16 and I’m now 32.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘Children should eat what they are given’ - Norwich restaurateur defends TripAdvisor takedowns

Mario Luchai, owner of Trattoria Rustica responded to a Trip Advisor review criticising them for not having a children's menu by telling them 'no restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets' Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Video: New ‘luxury dining’ steak and lobster restaurant to open in Norwich

Cuts of beef and lobster at the former Bourgee restaurant in Bury St Edmunds. Picture Georgia Watson.

Sisters open new garden centre in Norwich cafe

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Woman who stripped in public before punching a paramedic and spitting at police had taken cocktail of drugs

Barrack Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Parents say new pick-up and drop-off scheme at Norwich school is ‘chaos’

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists