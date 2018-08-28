Norwich has too many fat people, says Rachel Moore

Rachel says Norwich is full of people who are unhealthily overweight PHOTO: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire Archant

Rachel Moore is horrified by the number of overwight people she spotted in Norwich. It's time we took responsibility, she says

It's our responsibility to look after ourselves rather than stuff ourselves with unhealthy food, she argues. PHOTO: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

An hour in the Sunday morning sunshine in Norwich city centre, people watching with a coffee, was all the evidence needed to prove we’re waddling, wheezing and heaving our way to early graves.

So many morbidly obese people, whole families of them, each struggling to walk faster than shuffle-pace, taking gargantuan effort with every step, huffing and puffing, simply to get around.

Each was putting such burdensome pressure on their hearts and joints; on a bone and organ structure not designed to lug around such hefty cargos.

It felt like the US; swarms of enormous people looking so freakishly unhealthy and uncomfortable, each living notice of a catastrophic health time bomb.

Straining to do every day activities, they are prohibited by their size and lifestyle habits from enjoying what the rest of us take for granted.

Their choices today will result in health care far sooner in life than not those who think of the consequences, eat well and exercise regularly.

And they will be battling for NHS resources against the 85-95-year-olds enjoying longer lives because of their healthier choices.

The reality is that fifty people die every day from heart attacks or strokes that could have been prevented by better living.

An early death could be avoided every 30 minutes if middle-aged people ate better, smoked less and exercised more. It makes sense, ‘education’ about what is healthy is everywhere – the traffic light salt, sugar and fat information system is plastered over all our food – yet still we are staggering towards being one of the fattest nations on record.

For fiftysomethings like me, 50 people dying from heart attacks every day from heart attacks or strokes is a scary figure, especially if we can do something about it. It’s called personal responsibility.

There’s no a ‘crystal ball’ to let us glimpse what our lifestyle is doing to our hearts and the real price we will pay, but we can now calculate our life expectancy with a calculator that checks our “heart age.”

These available calculator tests have revealed that four in five middle aged people have hearts prematurely damaged by our unhealthy habits. Four in five.

One in six men over 40 has a heart a decade older than he is, Public Health England estimates.

Eighty per cent of the 84,100 deaths from heart attacks and strokes in England each year are in people under 75 are preventable if people change habits – so 19,200 early deaths a year could be avoided if people took responsibility for their own health. That’s a lot of people who could spend more years with their partners, grandchildren, holidays and doing what they enjoy.

Taking responsibility for our own health to reduce the burden on the creaking health service has never felt so important, or so neglected.

Just by hoping that a health catastrophe won’t happen to us however much abuse our bodies suffer doesn’t mean it won’t.

The heart age test is a vital glimpse at what lifestyle is really doing to the heart. Nearly six million people are totally unaware that they are walking around high blood pressure.

The test will reveal your heart age compared to your real age, explain why it’s important to know your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, keep to a healthy weight, why exercise is important and gives advice on how to reduce your heart age to save losing years.

Who wouldn’t want to know the secret to avoiding a catastrophic health condition? It might be shock tactics but they might get the wake-up call needed.

It should be a blanket obligation for everyone aged 30 and above.

If we do what we can, NHS resources will be used for those who really need them.

Coming face to face with a prematurely-worn heart, clogged arteries and fatty build-ups should make people think again and see the real point of a balanced diet, exercise and keeping blood pressure in check.

Understanding the risk unhealthy living really poses, empowers people to take control of their own heart health and add years to their lives. Who wouldn’t want to have some control?

The test is a privilege we have been given.

Refusal to do it is recklessness.

Men: stop whining about women putting on make up and enjoy the show

Women commuters putting on make-up on the train is anti-social, according to grumpy old men.

Women fixing their faces for the day are upsetting everyone (read, men) around them, say men, and the trend is akin to noisy eating and leaky earpiece music.

Personally, watching a pasty sleep-crumpled face come to life with a few sweeps of make up is a fascinating show. I’ve learned a few tricks from women on the train, who have mastered the art of the rock-steady hand eye-liner cat flick.

But it upsets men so much that they have told the BBC that they have to move carriages.

These are probably the same men who don’t think twice about bellowing their business minutiae into their mobiles, fall asleep snoring loudly and noisily munch their way through pasties and crisps.

I’d much rather watch an artist at work and a face transform to meet her public.