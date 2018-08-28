It’s all about the sea level

Life's perfect at Mundesley beach, but I can't get the sea level. Picture submitted Archant

I’m so happy my girls are so easily pleased, writes Jo Malone

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paragliders, blue sky and a day at the beach. Picture submitted. Paragliders, blue sky and a day at the beach. Picture submitted.

It’s her birthday treat day and Thalia is choosing what we’ll do. She knows what I’ll suggest and before I open my mouth, she says it’s not Thetford Forest.

Wandering about at High Lodge is one of my favourite days out, but we have been there a lot. The girls scramble about on the adventure trails and I try to take a decent photo of sunlight streaming through the trees. I haven’t managed it yet. I have a lot of dark pictures of tree trunks and the girls do get rather bored with me repeatedly saying ‘just walk in that sunny bit again’.

I suggest everything I think she’ll like, from revisiting the zebra foal at Africa Alive – a huge hit a few weeks ago – to seeing if the sloth will move again at Banham Zoo – a definite summer highlight.

Sunny and Keola join in with ten pin bowling, crazy golf, trampolining, the cinema, pottery painting and more adventure and animal park suggestions.

Thalia loves all these, but her birthday treat has to be different. In my head I’m totting up how much might be left in our ‘treats’ fund, hoping she won’t suggest her first visit to Legoland.

We run through museums, cycling, swimming, suggest visiting horses, deer and even theme parks (a bit desperate as she hates rollercoasters).

Our ideas are clearly not right for her final day as a seven-year-old.

Turns out she’s far more easily pleased; she’d like a day at the beach, with buckets and spades – and ice cream.

We have a brilliant day at Mundesley; even school shoe shopping on the way didn’t interfere.

The paragliders are flying, the sky is blue, and we have remembered spare towels and the windbreak. Everyone stays safe, we almost manage to keep sand out of the sandwiches, we even catch up with nearby friends and have ice-cream.

Number one is on top big sister form, applauding sand creations and taking the girls to float over the waves while I squawk about sudden drops and currents and how they need to get ready to swim for their lives.

It’s a proper simple pleasures – and cheap – family day out with just the gorgeous man missing. He’s working so I send a photo, and realise the sea is going uphill in all my pictures.

I take more, and more; seaside shots are nearly as difficult as trees.

We’ll be back.