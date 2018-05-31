Madonna at 60 - how she made us sit up and take note

Madonna performing to a crowd of 74,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, in London in 1990 The pop superstar will celebrate her 60th birthday on Thursday, following a long career of reinvention and controversy.

