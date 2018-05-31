Search

Opinion

Listen up millennials – your lives will be better if you eat potatoes

PUBLISHED: 15:02 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 18 August 2018

The potato - is there a more simple and adaptable food, asks Steve Downes?

Wow_Pho

As father and stepfather to a clutch of them, I’m not one to join in with millennial bashing.

However much it suits older people to sneer at those born in the 1980s and 1990s, the generalisations do not stand even long-distance scrutiny.

Like every age group, millennials can be nice or nasty, hard-working or lazy, caring or selfish.

But, if the rumours are true, I have a brontosaurus backbone to pick with them.

For this week we heard that potato sales have dropped 5pc. And it’s those pesky millennials who are to blame apparently, preferring rice, tofu, quinoa and various other foods that taste like the bedding in a guinea pig hutch.

Spud-U-Don’t-Like? Well, you should.

I will make this very clear in my role of passing wisdom from Generation X to the Ys and Zs – do not spurn the spud.

Potatoes are the food of the gods.

What can you do with tofu – other than add it to food that tastes of something in the hope that you don’t notice it?

Potatoes, on the other hand, are the Swiss Army knife of the food world.

Roasted in goose fat and sprinkled with herbs; sliced and fried with corned beef; mashed with cheese and eaten on toast (try it); baked and served with grated cheese and baked beans with Tabasco.

My mouth is watering as I write. And I feel evangelical about it – for I know that people’s lives are better with potatoes in them.

Millennials – reject our religion, politics, fashion and philosophy.

But embrace the spud.

