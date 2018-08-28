Laura Wright: The worst thing about East Anglia? The phone signal!

Laura Wright's biggest indulgence? Coffee and pancakes

Gina Long talks to East Anglian singer Laura Wright about her loves and hates in East Anglia

Laura Wright adores East Anglia, apart from the phone signal Laura Wright adores East Anglia, apart from the phone signal

A Royal College of Music opera graduate with over a million album sales under her belt, Laura Wright has been one of the biggest selling classical artists of the last decade. Her achievements include a number one album in the classical charts and numerous special performances for the Royal Family alongside being the first ever official anthem singer for England rugby and a strong champion of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Laura is a charity champion, within the huge amount she does for many charities, she has also run three London marathons and recently cycled a mammoth 450km across Africa for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation. She speaks to Gina Long.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Cambridge and have lived in different areas of Cambridgeshire and Suffolk my whole life. Although I currently live in London, Suffolk will always be my home. I plan on moving back there one day too.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

I love the country pubs that are family run and have such a lovely atmosphere. The independent shops and cafes in Framlingham are some of my favourite places to relax. I also love the peace and quiet you can find at the nearby beaches like Thorpeness, Aldeburgh and so many others.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

The phone signal.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

I love heading down to our local with my parents, The Queen at Brandeston. The food is amazing and the staff are so lovely.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

On the beach with my family and our dogs, followed by warming up in our local.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The River Cam.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

I love the horse show in Framingham where you get to see the Suffolk Punches.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Early music of Hildegard Von Bingen or Despicable Me films.

What is always in your fridge?

Oat milk.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

What will you do today, that will make you better than you were yesterday?

What’s your favourite film?

It changes quite often, but I recently watched The Shape of Water and totally fell in love with it. My old fave has always been Breakfast at Tiffany.

What was your first job?

I worked at Crettingham Golf Club, to earn some pocket money.

What is your most treasured possession?

A broach/tie pin from my mum, it’s my good luck charm. My grandpa’s tea set that he left me in his will.

Who do you admire most?

My mum.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Coffee, so much coffee and pancakes!

What do you like about yourself most?

My drive and passion.

What’s your worst character trait?

I always try to please people by saying yes to everything.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

New Zealand.

Best day of your life?

Getting engaged in the New Forest to my fiancé Harry.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Pancakes with bacon, strawberries and maple syrup.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Whitley Neil Rhubarb and Ginger Gin with Fevertree Aromatic tonic.

What’s your hidden talent?

Weightlifting - I’m not very good though.

When were you most embarrassed?

When my mic didn’t work at Twickenham stadium, in front of the huge crowd.

What’s your earliest memory?

Watching my brothers perform songs at Christmas time, when I was really young. They are wore matching jumpers, I remember my first dog so well too, Bessie - best dog in the world.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Kiss the Rain by Billie Myers.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I only passed my driving test a year ago.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I have to put up with negative press sometimes, and it’s not so much an insult towards me, it’s when that negativity is directed towards my family or loved ones.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

It’s Suffolk!! Home is where the heart is and where your family is.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

My recent trip to Africa for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, we cycled across Zambia and visited projects funded by the foundation on education, ivory poaching and elephant orphanage facilities. We raiased over £25,000 and we’re planning to go back next year.