Nearly 100 years ago when a Norwich ice cream maker first set up shop, the choice of flavour was simple: vanilla.

But now, Lakenham Creamery is giving aficionados the chance to create their own flavour in a new competition to go alongside their 25 other weird and wonderful offerings, from raspberry and chocolate to more adventurous blends such as mascarpone and fig.

The creamery has been running for 97 years and now customers have the chance to have their imaginary creations made into a real treats.

Other flavours on offer include apricot and brandy and mango alphonse already featuring on their menu.

Amber Haylock works for the ice-cream brand and said: “We’ve had a lot of people submitting things like pina-colada and mojitos, they want alcohol in ice cream!

“I think it would taste lovely.”

Last years winning combination was gooseberry and elderflower and went on to win two gold stars at the Great Taste Awards 2017, alongside established flavours such as salted peanut butter and french vanilla.

This years winner’s flavour could find itself in front of some right royal tasters, as the creamery has been delivering their products to the Queen at Sandringham Estate for 15 years.

And the quality of the ice cream and the exotic flavours have been acknowledged more than 30 times by Great Taste Gold.

The elite fine-food competition has considered the product as “faultless”.

The business has also had a presence in the same spot on Norwich Market since the 1930s.

The company, based in Trafalgar Street, Lakenham, launched its gourmet Norfolk County brand in the 1980s inspired by an American ice cream maker using fresh cream in its products to create a more “adult” premium ice cream.

But the brand had been running for much longer and was started by Aldous Christmas in 1921.

It is run out of the old Aldous family home, where ice cream has been produced for decades since the firms humble beginnings in King Street in 1921.

The business then moved to Cricket Ground Road before locating to Trafalgar Street.

All Lakenham Creamery ice creams are made in the traditional batch method.

• To enter, visit www.lakenhamcreamery.co.uk/competition/