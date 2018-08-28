Fashion: How to be an odds-on favourite during a big day at the races

Monsoon: Bird print dress, £99; Cream fascinator, £25: Navy court shoes, £45 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography KIRSTY SMITH photography

Check out these style ideas from House of Fraser, Monsoon and River Island at intu Chapelfield

House of Fraser: Black and white dress, Linea, �85; Red leather court shoes, Dune, �80; Red suede handbag, Dune, �60; Fascinator, Coast, �39 (was �89) Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography House of Fraser: Black and white dress, Linea, �85; Red leather court shoes, Dune, �80; Red suede handbag, Dune, �60; Fascinator, Coast, �39 (was �89) Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

As well as offering the chance to watch world-class racing, the Eastern Festival is a great excuse to sip bubbles, socialise with friends and get all dressed up, for one last special occasion before summer draws to a close.

Currently working hard behind the scenes are Lisa Cutter and Phil Beasley. Heading hospitality and customer services, the pair are busy making final arrangements, to ensure guests have the best day out at the races.

Phil explains: “The Eastern Festival boasts world-class horseracing, the £50,000 John Musker Fillies Stakes, the country’s best jockeys and pulls in dedicated racing fans from around the UK. It also attracts well-heeled, glamorous racegoers every year.”

Known as the Sport of Kings, horseracing is famous for attracting a stylish crowd, with racing fans turning out in stunning dresses, sharp tailoring and head-turning hats.

Monsoon: Polka dot chiffon halterneck dress, £130; Cream fascinator (large), £35; Navy court shoes, £45 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography Monsoon: Polka dot chiffon halterneck dress, £130; Cream fascinator (large), £35; Navy court shoes, £45 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

Phil says: “The final day is Ladies Day, when we hold our Best Dressed competition, which has once again been kindly sponsored by intu Chapelfield (the Norwich shopping centre). Racegoers who dress to impress could be odds-on favourites to win big. The outfit judged first past the post will win a £500 intu Chapelfield gift card, plus there’s an each-way prize of a £250 gift card for two runners up.”

Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield’s marketing manager, says: “The Eastern Festival is a great excuse to go to town and wear something special. The parade of outfits last year was stunning, and we can’t wait to see all the fashionable front-runners again this September. We’ll have a team of style spotters searching the grandstand and premier enclosure for the very best looks, and presenting the prize-winnings.”

As Phil and Lisa will be on duty and in uniform on the day, intu Chapelfield treated them both to a morning of personal styling, picking out outfits worthy of the Best Dressed title.

Lisa says: “I love seeing the fabulous display of fashion around the racecourse, so it was a real treat to have a personal styling experience, discover some beautiful outfits and get race day-ready.”

From House of Fraser: Light grey Chelsea chinos £40; Tan belt, Howick £25; Blue check blazer, Turner & Sanderson, £180; White shirt, Turner & Sanderson, £65; Tan brogues, Dune, £110 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography From House of Fraser: Light grey Chelsea chinos £40; Tan belt, Howick £25; Blue check blazer, Turner & Sanderson, £180; White shirt, Turner & Sanderson, £65; Tan brogues, Dune, £110 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

They selected outfits from House of Fraser, Monsoon and River Island at intu Chapelfield.

Admitting she feels more at home in a two-piece suit or top and trousers, Lisa tried a gorgeous range of dresses, creating a first-past-the-post look.

In Monsoon, an oriental print dress, in a gorgeous silky fabric, caught her eye. “A dress in a bold, striking pattern makes a real change for me; a step out of my comfort zone!” she adds.

Next, Lisa tried a chiffon, halterneck dress in a classic polka dot, completed with a fascinator. “A day at the races is one of those special occasions when you can wear a hat, and why not!”

House of Fraser: Floral shirt, Turner & Sanderson, £75; Dark grey suit jacket and trousers, Paul Costelloe, £249 (jacket) £130 (trousers) Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography House of Fraser: Floral shirt, Turner & Sanderson, £75; Dark grey suit jacket and trousers, Paul Costelloe, £249 (jacket) £130 (trousers) Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

Lisa and Phil then visited House of Fraser, where Clare Woods, the store’s personal stylist, selected sophisticated, smart pieces.

For Lisa, Clare picked a monochrome dress from Linea. “I felt elegant, while the pop of red was really fun.”

Then a bottle green jumpsuit from Coast. “This was my firm favourite. Sophisticated and comfortable. I could dress this up with a hat or fascinator for the Premier Enclosure and add some sparkle for Christmas party season too.”

Clare added a statement metallic necklace and leopard print accessories, a key trend for autumn/winter, to lift the look.

River Island: Navy suit. Jacket £25 and trousers £25 (on offer); White slim fit shirt, £13 (normally £18); Tan shoes, £40; Patterned tie, £12 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography River Island: Navy suit. Jacket £25 and trousers £25 (on offer); White slim fit shirt, £13 (normally £18); Tan shoes, £40; Patterned tie, £12 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

In House of Fraser, Phil tried two looks: A smart, classic charcoal grey suit with a statement shirt and a more relaxed blue chequered blazer with pale grey chinos, tan belt and brogues – still slick and sharp, but something different to stand out from the crowds. “The chequered blue blazer was my favourite piece. The texture and fit was great. And I could easily pair it with jeans for a more relaxed daytime look.”

In the final furlong, Phil tried on a smart, tailored, two-piece from River Island, with a classic white slim-fit shirt. With the entire outfit costing less than £150, it proves you needn’t place all your bets to create a striking race-day look.

Sheridan, from intu Chapelfield, adds: “Phil and Lisa look amazing, and anyone making the same effort to appear as smart and sophisticated as they do could be odds-on favourites to gallop away as our Best Dressed winner.”

Ladies Day at The Eastern Festival takes place at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on Thursday, September 20, with the Best Dressed competition sponsored by intu Chapelfield.

House of Fraser: Leopard print pony clutch bag, Dune, £60; Leopard print court shoes, Dune, £70: Bottle green jumpsuit, Phase Eight £120; Statement necklace, Phase Eight, £32 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography House of Fraser: Leopard print pony clutch bag, Dune, £60; Leopard print court shoes, Dune, £70: Bottle green jumpsuit, Phase Eight £120; Statement necklace, Phase Eight, £32 Picture: KIRSTY SMITH photography

To buy tickets and find out more about hospitality packages, visit www.greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk