Virtual farmers’ market launched on Norfolk coast

Candi's Chutney - Spiced Carrot Chutney Archant

Take home a slice of Norfolk from new innovative online farmers’ market.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A popular deli on the north Norfolk coast has expanded on its twice monthly Showcase Saturday events by creating a dedicated online farmers’ market.

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton, run by Mark and Rosie Kacary, regularly hosted appearances from local producers, to give a personal insight into what’s on the shelves, and these went down a storm, Mark said, adding that the growth of farmers’ markets across Norfolk has made it harder for these producers to commit to attending them all.

“When you discover a fantastic product at a farmers’ market you always hope to come across that producer again so that you can restock,” added Rosie. “But if you can’t guarantee that the same producers will be back the following month the sales opportunity for repeat business might be lost.”

“It’s not cheap for producers to attend farmers’ ,” said Mark. “It’s not just the cost of the pitch, but it’s their time too that has to be taken into consideration.”

The popularity of Norfolk as a holiday desitination has resulted in many visitors discovering Norfolk’s fantastic produce, but where do you go to restock a Norfolk jam, chutney or mustard if you live in London and beyond?

The eureka moment came approximately three months ago for the couple. “We were looking at how best to grow the business and it dawned on me that all it would take is a redesign of the website to plug a gap in the Norfolk food market,” said Mark. “Customers can take a virtual stroll through the Norfolk Deli’s Norfolk’s Online Farmers’ Market. Stop off at The Norfolk Cheese Shop, choose some cheese from the best of Norfok cheesemakers, add some chutney, Norfolk wines or ales. There are approximately 400 products.

“We work with some remarkable people who make some remarkable products. We want to help promote their products to a wider audience and feel that virtual farmers’ market is the perfect platform to do so. We’re open to adding additional Norfolk producers and their products too.