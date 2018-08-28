Search

Christmas has arrived early in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:50 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:58 14 September 2018

The Range has their Christmas decorations on sale (Image: Andrea)

Archant

Shoppers around the region are spotting Christmas stock in stores, despite the festive holiday being more than three months away.

It’s Chriiiiiiistmaaaaaas...or is it? Well our region’s retailers certainly think so.

We put out a plea on Twitter asking people to tell us where they’d spotted Christmas stock in shops, and your responses just keep on coming.

Co-op, The Range, B&M, Tesco - all the big names are gearing up for ‘the big day itself’, and consequently dividing the county.

Some people are arguing that it is way too early to start seeing the likes of trees, baubles and crackers in store. However others are saying they’ve already done all their Christmas shopping. If only we were all that organised...

Is it too early for Christmas in shops? When is the right time to start thinking about Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.

