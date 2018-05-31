Cookery stage line-up for Porkstock 2018 revealed

Thounsands of people attended the 2017 Porkstock event at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Jolian Harrison and Diego Guerra enjoy a hot dog. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Learn from the best on the Porkstock 2018 cookery stage.

The organisers of Porkstock 2018, Norfolk’s free food festival which takes place at the Norfolk Showground on October 13, 2018, have announced an incredible line up for the Porkstock Cookery Stage.

The all-day demo kitchen features some of the region’s most talented and popular chefs, cooks and food producers.

At 10.30am, kicking off the foodie proceedings in fine style will be Richard Hughes. Richard is chef director of the Assembly House in Norwich city centre and owner of The Richard Hughes Cookery School, inaugural winner of the UK Cookery School of the Year award. Richard has been cooking professionally for more than 40 years and is a passionate advocate for his home county of Norfolk. Richard is planning to showcase an amazing porky dish, featuring pig cheek with chorizo and butter beans accompanied by a ham hock hash cake.

Another big-hitter on the Norfolk food scene is Roger Hickman, chef proprietor of Roger Hickman’s Restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Roger was head chef at the renowned Adlards, when it held a Michelin Star, also running the kitchen at the Victoria at Holkham. Roger Hickman’s Restaurant has built an enviable reputation and earned a coveted three AA Rosettes for its outstanding food. Porkstock visitors can see Roger on stage at 12.30pm.

Taking the 2.30pm slot is chef owner of Benedicts, Richard Bainbridge. Richard is known to many as the winner, and judge, of BBC2’s Great British Menu. Having worked for the Roux Brothers and Gunter Seeger before becoming head chef of Morston Hall, Richard and his wife founded Benedicts in 2015. The restaurant was named in The Times Top 100 Restaurants in the UK and the Square Meal Top 100. Richard is planning to share his passion for pork with the Porkstock cookery stage audience by showcasing pig’s head in his recipe.

The stage will see two brand new double-acts for 2018. Candi Robertson, owner of Candi’s Chutney will be teaming up with Matt Cockin, founder of the Fruit Pig Company at 11.30am. Candi is a professional chef and has created a fantastic range of seasonal chutney all featuring fantastic East Anglian ingredients. Matt and his business partner Grant produce rare fresh blood black pudding and specialist bacons, featured in some of the UK’s most prestigious restaurants.

Andrew Jones is chef patron of Farmyard; Norwich’s first ‘Bistronomy’ style eatery and has recently taken over the Dial House in Reepham. Andrew will be sharing the stage with Iain McCarten, head chef of Norfolk culinary institution The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant. Two of the region’s most talented and imaginative young chefs, they will be showcasing a range of fantastic local produce at 1.30pm.

Taking the penultimate spot on this incredible Cookery Stage line-up, at 3.30pm, is Dan Smith, chef patron of The Wildebeest at Stoke Holy Cross and Warwick Street Social. Dan appeared on BBC2’s The Great British Menu in 2016 and, in 2017, was named Craft Guild of Chefs Restaurant Chef of the Year.

And last, but most certainly not least, is Kate Barmby. A former contestant on The Great British Bake Off, Kate has established herself as one of Norfolk’s favourite cooks, creating amazing cakes and bakes. At 4.15pm Kate will be on stage with Carol Bundock, former BBC TV presenter and Patron of Nelson’s Journey, the charity that will benefit from all Porkstock profits this year, celebrating the Nelson’s Journey Purple Picnic.

After every chef’s slot, there will be a single-lot auction, giving visitors the chance to bid for a unique prize relevant to the chef, producer or cook they have just watched. All proceeds from the auction will go to Nelson’s Journey.

The Porkstock daytime family food festival is from 10am until 5pm and is free to attend. The Porkstock Evening Knees-Up starts at 7pm and is a ticketed event for over 18s only. To buy tickets for the Porkstock Evening Knees Up or find out about volunteering visit www.porkstock.co.uk.