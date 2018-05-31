RSPCA cats looking for a loving home

Here are this week’s pets looking for a family to call their own.

Munchie is 8 years old and her favourite pastime is doing absolutely nothing. She would be happiest as the only pet as she is a timid little soul and can be bullied by a more dominant cat.

Long stay resident Cookie is keeping everything crossed that she is picked this week. Cookie is only around 2 years old and was left fending for herself and her kittens who have all been rehomed. She is a little shy initially but does lap up a fuss.

Super handsome Nacho is a stunning boy, he is about 3 years old and is very loving and friendly and in need of a forever home.

Little Dottie has been waiting a while, a little placid cat who was bullied by another cat in the home. She could be rehomed with another submissive cat or probably best on her own.

Gilly is a very young cat, she loves a fuss but is a little unsure so a nice quiet adult home would suit her best. She would be much happier in a home environment then in the cattery, bless her.

Kristy is a pretty girl, she can be a bit of a madam at times so would be happiest in an adult only home. She just needs a little patience from her new Mum or Dad.

Jason is a friendly tabby boy, he would need an indoor home or one with hopefully a catio or secure garden as he has FIV. He is a real super softie.

Meggie and Aggie are two pretty girls, they are both under a year old and are a little shy. They hope to be rehomed together if possible.

Mork is a sweet little boy and is 2 years old, he will need to be rehomed with his best friend Mindy who is about 9 years old. They are both longhaired so will need brushing everyday and they are both long stay as we have been unable to find them both the right home together. Let’s hope this week we find the right person who has had experience of the breed, and has the time to care for them properly.

Brian and Betty are brother and sister and are looking for a home for some fun and games. They are growing fast and cant wait for some more space to tear around in.

All of the cats, dogs and rabbits are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worming treatments.

You are offered 6 weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, and dogs adoption fee vary and all are subject to a successful home visit.

RSPCA East are a locally funded branch, if you would like more information or to see other animals available for adoption then please visit the website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call the rehoming line on 07867 972870.

