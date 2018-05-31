Breastfeeding friendly cafes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

Mother breastfeeding her baby

Mums recommend their favourite breastfeeding friendly cafes

Cake at La Tour Cycle Cafe

A recent Channel 4 Dispatches documentary – Breastfeeding Uncovered – made it clear that many breastfeeding mums find it uncomfortable to feed their baby in public.

So I asked local mums for their recommendations of breastfeeding friendly cafes in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Yes, by law, everywhere should be breastfeeding friendly, but I wanted to know where mums feel most comfortable.

Rocket House Cromer

Café Bar Marzano, Norwich

Frances Cooper and Elsie Budd both suggested this café in the Forum.

“Marzano’s in the Forum are always great at bringing stuff over when I have my hands full and I like the comfy sofas for feeding and that it’s light, airy and spacious so you have a sort of privacy,” explained Frances.

The play kitchen at Fishface in Ipswich

Elsie added: “They bring stuff over, and you’re rarely the only mum feeding. Plenty of room for prams, food my toddler likes as well, plus you can watch the world go by with coffee and cake.”

La Tour Cycle Café, Ipswich

This waterfront café was recommended by Claire Miller and Eleanor Palmer.

Claire said: “Nothing is too much trouble, if you’re clearly having a crazy day they’ll take your order and you can sit down while they bring it over and pay when you leave, it’s like being at home but with proper coffee and delicious food brought to you, ideal!”

Eleanor added: “It’s a perfect space for any family. Very relaxed and definitely breastfeeding friendly. A lovely space for children to play with plenty of toys. Plus the best cakes too!”

Rocket House Café, Cromer

Lydia Hall recommended this café, which overlooks the beach, for its “comfy sofas, lovely cake and teas”. She added that there are children’s toys available and signs to say breastfeeding is welcome.

Coffee Cat, Ipswich

Faye Ellis mentioned this café in Ipswich Town Hall. “Speaking from experience I just felt comfortable there and they have a Breastfeeding Welcome sticker.”

Locomotioncoffee, Norwich

Both Naomi Rodrigo and Gemma Duffy mentioned this café at The Garage.

Gemma said: “Totally child-friendly so ideal if you have an older child to occupy. Coffee is great and the owners are young parents so completely breastfeeding positive!”

Frank’s Bar, Norwich

Catherine Callup said: “They were very kind to me in there and understood that I couldn’t get up to get things so checked if I needed anything. What was even sweeter was they were the same to a woman bottle feeding on the table next me.”

Fishface, Ipswich

This town centre café and upholstery shop was mentioned by Eleanor Hart and Lyn Aldous.

Lyn said: “It has a room downstairs with toys, small tables, crayons etc, which is great if you have an older one too.”

Duck Duck Goose – Coffee and Kids, Little Bentley

Clare Burch said Duck Duck Goose is “lovely for first-time mums and mums with toddlers and a newborn. Bonus is amazing home-made goodies and really good coffee.”

Children’s Library, Norwich

The Children’s Library at the Forum was mentioned by Nou Laniado and Ilona Rich. Ilona particularly recommended it to mums feeding older little ones. “It’s a super relaxed, child-focused area, nobody cares/notices that you are breastfeeding.”

Costa Coffee, various locations

Carly Seaman, Tessa Parish and Katherine Bashford all recommended Costa Coffee.

Katherine recommended the Woodbridge branch. “Lovely lady who works there has helped me out a few times when I’ve had to grab a seat before buying anything thanks to a hungry baby.”

Biddy’s Tea Room, Norwich

Ilona also recommended Tuesday mornings at Biddy’s, when there’s a group for breastfeeding mums. “It was perfect for those early months when you are still nervous and need some shelter behind beautiful vintage furniture, moral support from other bf [breastfeeding] mums and also amazing tea and cake(s).”

Silver Rocket Café, Suffolk

Hannah Aldred said: “Silver Rocket Café is very breastfeeding and baby friendly. They do vegan and gluten free food and lovely coffee and fresh smoothies. She is at the market at Woodbridge on a Thursday, Beccles on a Friday and Framlingham on a Tuesday and she also does events. Lovely for this weather sitting outside, she has a gazebo for shade.”

John Lewis, Norwich

Amy Brooke and Sarah Godwin recommended John Lewis in Norwich.

Sarah explained: “I have had staff come over and ask if I would like a complimentary drink as I had been stuck feeding for so long.”

Other eateries

Mums also recommended Café Pure, Urban Jungle and The Mitre in Norwich and sung the praises of staff at their local Pizza Hut, Zizzi and Sainsbury’s café.