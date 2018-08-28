It’s true. I run a bait and tackle shop, but I don’t fish. Yet!

Becky Eaks on the steps of the fishery shop. 'All the (water park) customers are really nice. They’d do anything for you. One guy came to fix my blinds' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL Archant

‘I was quite nervous talking to customers. They’d ask me questions about boilies and pop-ups... What?!’

Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks. Not a bad 'office', is it? Becky says: 'There’s always something to do – and it’s just ‘being outside’. I like that' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks. Not a bad 'office', is it? Becky says: 'There’s always something to do – and it’s just ‘being outside’. I like that' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

“People find it quite funny that I run a bait and tackle shop. Because I’d worked in hairdressing, part of the fashion industry, they’re quite shocked. They imagine me working in a dusty old tackle shop with a lot of blokes, but they don’t really understand it’s not like that.”

Becky Eaks’s route to her current role, jointly running 300 acres of East Anglian fishing lakes and land, was interesting. It featured spells taking care of office duties for a hairdressing training school, then working for a sports club: in the kitchens, as a waitress, and latterly as a functions co-ordinator.

The next jump saw her become training manager for an apprenticeship organisation. “And then I thought I just didn’t want to work in an office anymore. Just didn’t want to. Stuart – we’re best friends – said he needed someone to take over the shop. ‘Do you fancy giving it a go?’ ‘Yes, I’ll help you out for a while…’ I’m in my sixth year now!”

Part of the attraction, certainly early on, was the chance to use her creative skills (Becky had gained an art diploma at college after leaving school) to give the water park’s website and publicity leaflets a fresh look. But a major plus is surely the workplace: nine fishing lakes, wildlife and fresh air. Today, with blue sky and sunshine, the place looks a picture. (Speaking of which, “There’s a couple that come. She does painting and he fishes.”)

The bait and tackle shop and the marketing side are generally Becky’s domain, while business partner Stuart Mill (there for 12 years) deals more with staff, the maintenance of the lakes, and fish welfare.

Was it a steep learning curve, in the early days?

“I was a bit nervous serving customers to start with. I suppose it’s taken a while – I don’t fish, myself – to have the confidence to talk about something I initially knew little about. Being…”

Becky Eaks on the verandah of BEX Bait & Tackle. 'We’ve got a lot more female anglers now... The Angling Trust helped us buy a shower and toilet block. We keep it really clean' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL Becky Eaks on the verandah of BEX Bait & Tackle. 'We’ve got a lot more female anglers now... The Angling Trust helped us buy a shower and toilet block. We keep it really clean' Picture: STEVEN RUSSELL

Hold on. Rewind. Don’t fish?

“No. I’ve never tried it! Don’t know why. Quite a lot of people want to take me fishing. They say ‘We’re going to get you on the bank…’ but I haven’t yet. We have fishing clubs, and recently had a free family fishing day. We’re planning two next year, to try to get more adults and children fishing. I should join in with one of them!”

Sorry, I interrupted. You were saying something about “Being…

“…female in a male-dominated industry, if you don’t know what you’re talking about, then you may as well just not say anything, and it’s quite tough. That’s why I was quite nervous talking to customers. They’d ask me questions about boilies and pop-ups. ‘What?!’ (Type of bait, and how it “hangs” in the water.) Somebody asked for a helicopter rig. ‘Is that a joke?’ I really didn’t know. I tried not to get too involved.”

Presumably you soon learned enough to take life in your stride?

“It was quite nerve-wracking at first, but you absorb information from the people who work here, by reading magazines, watching videos online. They’re all really knowledgeable guys (anglers and staff). If I don’t know something, I’ll talk to them and they’re really helpful.

“It’s a whole new world. There’s a ‘fashion’ element: they have their own clothing, and the bait and the tackle. It’s good fun. Some people who come here have suffered from anxiety and depression, and it’s their way of coping and chilling out. They find it quite therapeutic.

“It’s the most-participated-in sport in the UK. But it’s weird, because you don’t realise. The number of people I’d known, before I worked here, who actually went fishing, and you don’t see that side of their lives…”

You mentioned being female in a male-dominated industry. Like a number of sports and hobbies, you don’t see that many women on an average day, do you? And I note that The Angling Trust’s “Get Fishing” campaign linked last year with the This Girl Can initiate to show it’s an activity women of all ages can enjoy.

“We’ve got a lot more female anglers now (at the water park). We’re very secure. We don’t have any idiots staying here, getting drunk and being noisy. The Angling Trust helped us buy a shower and toilet block. We keep it really clean.

“We’ve got quite a few guys who bring their girlfriends or wives. Sometimes they fish, sometimes they don’t. If men bring a guest to stay with them, we don’t charge them, and they feel comfortable here. It’s not a scary ‘male environment’.

“It’s starting to become more common for women to come here, but it’s still not as widely participated in as a sport (by females). I think there’s probably not one woman on the lake at the moment (out of about 15 anglers), but we’re slowly getting there.”

Er… just had a thought. BEX Bait & Tackle (the shop) stocks all kinds of fishing equipment and clothing, but do you actually have to deal with maggots, too?

“Yes! And I didn’t like it to start with. But I don’t actually touch them. We’ve got a jug!”

Is it easy for a novice to get started?

“There’s a fishing coach who comes here. Usually, if somebody is new, they’ll come into the shop and a member of staff will tell them what they need – basic kit – but we always advise them to have some coaching, because of fish care. Or a member of staff will go down and help them.”

(Caught fish are returned to the lakes. The debate about the effect and consequences of being hooked continues, but the water park says it puts a high priority on fish care. Its website includes guidance for anglers from the Professional Coarse Fisheries Association. New clients have their rigs and tackle checked, to make sure they’re compliant.)

Best thing about your job?

“There’s loads. I like the people I work with, and all the customers are really nice. They’d do anything for you. One guy came to fix my blinds at home. And obviously the environment. Even in winter-time, if it’s quiet, you can go out and mend swims (areas of a fishing lake) or pick up branches and twigs. There’s always something to do – and it’s just ‘being outside’. I like that.”

Don’t hanker for a return to office-based work, then?

“No! Do you know what? If my landlord said ‘Go’, I’d say ‘Really…?’ I don’t know what I would do.”

You have pretty early starts at the fishery, though, I hear…

“We open at seven o’clock, so we aim to get here at half-six. I have to get up at about half-past five, but I’ve got used to it. Recently I’ve been having a few days off and had a few lie-ins… maybe to seven o’clock! But my cats usually wake me up – meow in my face and stand on my head.”

Fishery facts

Suffolk Water Park (suffolkwaterpark.co.uk) is at Bramford, near Ipswich

It’s a former quarry whose gravel helped build roads such as the nearby A14

It was once a watersports venue

It has nine lakes

The horseshoe-shaped Big Fish Lake covers 25 acres and has carp up to 40lb. There is also pike

The site includes the Waterside Diner, run as an independent business and overlooking the Big Lake