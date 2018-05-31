9 easy ways to keep kids cool in the heatwave

Follow our handy tips from local parents.

Having trouble getting your little darlings to nod off in this weather? Or struggling to cope with keeping them cool during the day?

Here are some brilliant tips shared by local parents to help you and them get through these sticky, sunny summer days.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, and if you suspect heat stroke seek medical advice straight away.

1. Soak their hats in water during the day. Yeah yeah it’s a struggle to keep hats on little ones, but if you can get them to stay put this handy tip will keep them much cooler during the day and provide lots of relief.

2. Getting through lots of sugary ice lollies? Instead a good trick for tots is to freeze fruit before tying it securely in muslin for them to chew on. Bananas, apple pieces, peach pieces and mango work well – but don’t use berries – they turn to mush.

3. Paddling pools can take an age to fill up and are a waste of precious water. One reader recommends filling a tuff tray with water and bath toys and placing it in a shady place for supervised wet play.

4. If it’s too hot in the bedroom – try camping in tents in the garden. It’s much cooler and you can make a bit of fun of it. Light a little barbecue, melt marshmallows, tell spooky stories.

5. Invest in a plant mister and spray your child’s bed with a mist of cold water before they get in. The water will evaporate as they sleep and cool them down in the process.

6. No air conditioning? Unlikely in this country, so make your own. Freeze a couple of bottles or ice packs and attach them to the cage of an electric fan. There you go – instant cool.

7. Keep the blinds/curtains and windows shut throughout the day to prevent warm air coming in, and open them at night as it gets cooler.

8. If you have some spare bed sheets, wet them with cold water and peg them to an open window overnight, blowing in a nice cold breeze.

9. Dunk everyone’s feet in chilled water before getting into bed at night. Lovely.