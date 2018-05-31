From Harry Potter-inspired to Winnie the Pooh - 10 quirky afternoon teas you have to try

What takes your fancy this summer? A wizard-themed spectacle or a vintage afternoon tea?

August 14 sees the beginning of Afternoon Tea Week in the UK. If you’re fed-up with run-of-the-mill spreads of boring sandwiches and scones, check these delights out.

The School of Magic Afternoon Tea, The Assembly House, Norwich

Chef/patron Richard Hughes had no idea how big this theme would explode on the food scene. He’s had booking from here there and everywhere, and had to add more dates to keep up with demand.

Richard’s head pastry chef extraordinaire Mark has created a truly magical, spell-binding feast for all you Muggles to enjoy - inspired by JK Rowling’s novels. The menu includes a signature gateau opera topped with its own sugar scarf, Dudley’s knickerbocker glory (a glass of chocolate syrup, strawberry compote, vanilla cream, lemon sherbet, freeze-dried raspberries and popping candy), baby blue macaron with butter beer flavoured filling and a glittery lightning bolt, a wizard’s choosing hat hiding a tasty secret, and a magical chocolate wand. Then there are the ‘philosopher’s scones’ (cheese, mustard and chive, and fruit with sparkly jam), and sandwiches. It’s £20.95 for one or £40 for two with a mini wizard’s tea priced at £12.95. All the cakes are gluten-free and vegetarian, and sandwiches can be tailored to your dietary requirements.

Fish and Chip ‘High Sea’, Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich

This has caused quite a stir on social media. Offering something a little bit different, this is the ultimate treat for fish and chip lovers who prefer savoury to sweet. The tiered platter for two includes clam sliders, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait, prawns, cod goujons, chips and dips. It’s £29 for two or £15 for one.

Fairground-style afternoon tea, The Boardwalk, Southwold Pier

It’s not actually called this, but the restaurant’s afternoon tea certainly includes many of the delightful elements you’d find at the fair.

Sweet selections, for example, include a mini doughnut, salted caramel brownie, fruit scone, orange and pistachio cream horn, candyfloss marshmallow, chocolate éclair and lemon meringue tartlet.

That’s all preceded by cucumber sandwiches, an open fish finger sandwich and a Blythburgh sausage roll and Scotch egg. It’s priced at £16.95 per person.

Carnival afternoon tea, The White Lion, Aldeburgh

Until August 31, The White Lion celebrates all the fun of the town’s iconic carnival, with loads of yummy things to devour. It’s £15 per person or £21 with a glass of prosecco.

The typical menu includes a selection of sandwiches, a Suffolk rusk with Shipcord cheese and Stoke’s real ale chutney, a scone with Tiptree jam and cream, spiced High House apple sponge, High House loganberry jam squares, Suffolk honey shortbread, High House rhubarb and custard macaron, and

Suffolk Meadow double cream white chocolate fudge.

Silly Old Bear and Friends (Winnie The Pooh) tea, The Cardamom Tea Lounge, Colchester

There’s a topsy-turvy, gorgeously vintage feel to this tea lounge, which has an Alice in Wonderland theme. As well as Alice-themed teas, throughout the year there are some extra special events. During August it’s Winnie the Pooh who’s getting the special treatment, in this tea, priced at £20 per person. The menu includes tasty sandwiches and rolls, a selection of chocolates, chocolate, mousse, crumble and a gummy carrot in a pot, a mini muffin with vanilla cream and bees, a honey cake barrow filled with fruits, and a traditional scone with the trimmings.

G and Tea, Barnham Broom Hotel, Norfolk

Our love of gin hasn’t waned yet, so the team at this hotel have pepped up their afternoon tea offering by giving customers of the G and Tea selection a gin and IT instead of pot of tea with their platter of goodies.

The menu includes elegant sandwiches, warm fruit and cheese scones, Black Forest gateau, cotton candy macaron, triple chocolate cheesecake and a raspberry and crème patissiere tartlet. It’s priced at £19.95 per person.

Vintage afternoon tea, Biddy’s Tearoom, Norwich

Ooh what a lovely spot. As soon as you walk in off the Lanes it’s like travelling back in time, with all kinds of knick knacks harking back to another era dotted about – from vintage-style chests and tables, to shabby chic lampshades and lights. The chairs are super squishy too, making it a fantastic spot to while away an hour or two over afternoon tea. Pick your favourite tea from over 50 loose leaf blends. Then select a sandwich (we like the Norfolk ham, chilli jam and brie, and stilton, apple, cider chutney and walnut), the scone you’d like (lavender is ace) and pick cake from the counter. The millionaire’s shortbread is the bee’s knees.

Gentleman’s afternoon tea, Bedford Lodge Hotel, Newmarket

Not only for men, women too will lap up this traditional tea, laden with bolstering homemade savoury pastries.

The menu starts with a club sandwich, Newmarket sausage roll with sage, honey and grain mustard, a mini pasty of braised beef, tarragon and wild mushrooms, and a rosti potato shell with chilli mayonnaise. Sliding into the sweet stuff and there’s a warm fruit scone, mini treacle tart, lemon loaf slice, and tiffin. It’s £20 per person with tea or coffee, or £23 with a pint of Aspalls cyder, Peroni or Adnams Bitter.

Savoury afternoon tea, Harriets, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds

Not a big fan of cake? Visit one of these tearooms. Once you’ve chosen your blend of tea or coffee you’ll be lavished upon with egg mayonnaise and coronation chicken sandwiches, freshly baked cheese scones with tomato chutney and cream cheese, a Scotch egg, sausage roll and chicken goujon – all homemade. It’s £19.45 per person.

Children’s High Tea, Cliff Hotel, Gorleston

Are you looking after grandchildren or entertaining your own children over the summer holidays? Why not dress up for tea and head here? For only £7 per child, the high tea include a sandwich, cupcake, popcorn, lollipop, popping candy and a soft drink of their choice. You, on the other hand, could take a look at the amazing cocktail list!