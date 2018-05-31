Search

Wright named in British Cycling women’s road race team for European Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:41 24 July 2018

Sophie Wright has been selected to compete at the European Championships Picture: Ian Burt

Sophie Wright has been selected to compete at the European Championships Picture: Ian Burt

Horsford cycling star Sophie Wright’s good form has been rewarded with a place in British Cycling’s women’s road race team for the European Championships.

The 19-year-old is named alongside riders including London 2012 Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Dani Rowe, who won Commonwealth bronze in the road race earlier this year and is a three-time world champion in team pursuit.

Wright is a member of GB’s senior squad in mountain bike racing and added to her long list of achievements at the weekend when winning U23 silver at the HSBC UK National Cross Country Championships in Essex.

However, the former Hellesdon High School sixth-form student – who had two rounds of heart surgery last year to fix a fibrillation issue – has also shown her road prowess. Wright currently tops the standings in the National Women’s Road Series with one round remaining for the Torelli-Brother team rider, the Ryedale Grand Prix in Yorkshire on August 26.

