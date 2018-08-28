Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Wheelchair tennis ace from Norfolk involved in travel chaos ahead of the US Open

PUBLISHED: 18:20 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:20 04 September 2018

Alfie Hewett is looking to defend his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open this year. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Alfie Hewett is looking to defend his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open this year. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Archant

Wheelchair tennis star, Alfie Hewett, who has been stranded in Chicago for almost 24 hours will arrive in New York tonight ahead of the US Open.

Alfie now faces a race against time to be ready for his first match on Thursday.

The tennis ace from Cantley, Norfolk, won the US Open men’s wheelchair doubles title last year.

His preparations for the final grand slam of the year have been severely disrupted because of the travel chaos.

Alfie was forced to sleep on the airport floor last night and has had to cancel his practice and media interviews which were scheduled for today.

His American Airlines flight was suppose to depart Chicago at 12.15pm yesterday afternoon. After two hours of being stuck on the runway the flight was delayed because of bad weather in New York.

The passengers were then told that because the plane had been on the runway for so long it needed refuelling. To the passengers amazement they were told that there was no-one available to refuel the plane.

After three and a half hours of waiting at the gate, a new pilot had to be found as the one scheduled for the initial flight had left.

Shortly after this the flight was cancelled.

Alfie was then transferred to a United Airlines flight which was delayed for two hours and then cancelled leaving him flightless for the night.

Having queued for two hours waiting to speak to American Airlines, the tennis ace was informed he would not be reimbursed because the cancellation was down to the poor weather conditions.

To add to the chaos Alfie was then told the airline had no idea where his bags were.

The wheelchair ace from Norfolk described his travel disruptions as “ridiculous” in a video on twitter last night.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Gallery: Darren Eadie is the latest in a long line of former Canaries to play non league football

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Tough love is the Norwich City way for Max Aarons

Max Aarons is firmly in the spotlight at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Captain, Leader. Legend in the making at Norwich City

Grant Hanley led from the front at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It gave everybody a lift across the country’ – England U21s set to bring World Cup spirit to Carrow Road

Former Norwich City number one Angus Gunn is poised for a Carrow Road return with the England U21s Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy