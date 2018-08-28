Time Attack series resumes at Snetterton this weekend

Umar Masood working his Mazda RX8 hard in last year's Time Attack meeting at Snetterton. Picture: Ellen Tunstall Photography Archant

There is little separating Kevin Jones and Alex Bones in the contest to be crowned as the owner of the fastest car in the Time Attack series which resumes at Snetterton this weekend and forms part of Sunday’s Petrol and Pistons Show.

Currently the Noble M12 of Jones holds a five-point lead over the Mitsubishi Evo 3 of Bones having beaten his rival in the last two rounds held at the Welsh circuit of Pembury.

If either of the top two falter there are several more rapid Mitsubishis Evo’s waiting to pounce and pick up the pieces on the day.

The Club 2WD category proved to be a close contest at the Pembury rounds with the Honda Civic of Michael Andrew holding a slim advantage over the Seat Leon TCR of Simon Deaton in both rounds of the series.

However, it was Kris Blundell who beat everybody in the second contest with his 4WD Mitsubishi Evo to keep a firm grip on his category.

In the Fast Clubman grouping Steve Gray proved quickest with his Honda Civic while the indecently quick Citroen Saxo of Andrew Kime led the rest of the field home.

Kime cut Gray’s advantage in the following days action but still was unable to stop his rival from collecting maximum series points as Andrew York, with his Peugeot 205, led the chase of the top two.

The British Scooter Racing Championship adds colour to the on-track action with races for the gear classes, made up of Lambretta and Vespa’s, and the Automatic twist and go machines.

In the Gp4 category Darren Conneely has been the class of the field with his Lambretta Replay 200 having won all the races at Pembrey but it’s Chris Geyton who leads the series as Conneely missed the opening round of the season at Mallory Park.

In the Gilera category Lee Bamber was just as dominant as Conneely at the Welsh circuit and holds an 18-point lead over Michael Bonett in their section of the championship and he will need another good run of results to hold on to his series lead. Demonstrations for Historic Formula 1 cars, Show and Shine plus car displays and trade stands make up the rest of Sunday’s Petrol and Pistons Show.