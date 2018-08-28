Vickers becomes British champion after finishing off the job at Silverstone

Ryan Vickers was crowned the British Superstock 600 champion at Silverstone. Picture: Barry Clay Archant

It was a dream come true for Thetford’s Ryan Vickers as he was confirmed as the 2018 British Superstock 600 champion after round nine of the British Superbike Championships at Silverstone.

Ryan Vickers on his way to his first British Championship. Picture: Barry Clay Ryan Vickers on his way to his first British Championship. Picture: Barry Clay

Only Aaron Clarke and Joe Sheldon-Shaw had a mathematical chance of stopping Vickers who has now won eight out of the nine races run so far, but the reality was that it was a done deal for the 19-year-old who arrived at Silverstone with one hand already on the title.

For the first time Vickers failed to grab pole in the tricky conditions, that honour went to Rory Skinner and he made good use of it when the lights went out.

Skinner and Vickers soon pulled away from the chasing pack and all Vickers had to do was stay in second place and the title was his but a mistake from Skinner handed victory to Vickers as he crashed out after leading from the off.

With Clarke finishing in fourth and Sheldon-Shaw sixth Vickers cannot be caught in the final rounds.

Tinklers Grant Newstead came home in 10th at the Superstock 600. Picture: Barry Clay Tinklers Grant Newstead came home in 10th at the Superstock 600. Picture: Barry Clay

Grant Newstead came home in 10th after suffering from tyre problems and sits in seventh place in the standings but can still climb back up the table.

It was a mixed weekend for Jake Dixon on the RAF Regular and Reserves Superbike in the Triple Header.

He qualified in second and finished the first race in fifth place.

In race two it was going well when he crashed out with only two laps to go.

RAF Regular & Reserves Jake Dixon leads Josh Brookes out of Woodcote. Picture: Barry Clay RAF Regular & Reserves Jake Dixon leads Josh Brookes out of Woodcote. Picture: Barry Clay

Race three finally saw him on the podium when he finished third behind Leon Haslam and Bradley Ray.

Morello racing were back at the front end of the Superstock 1000 class with their new signing Kevin Manfredi from Italy scoring three points, winning rides with a best result of eighth in his first ever visit to a British racetrack.

Luke Jones had two point scoring rides.

RAF rider Michael Russell from King’s Lynn took the True Heroes Racing Ducati to 22nd in race one and took the last point in race two with a 15th.

Morello Racing's Kevin Manfredi from Italy had some strong rides for this team. Picture: Barry Clay Morello Racing's Kevin Manfredi from Italy had some strong rides for this team. Picture: Barry Clay

The next round is at Oulton Park this weekend and is the first of the three final showdown rounds.