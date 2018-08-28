Thetford to host competition for left-handed golfers

Jess Dixon (left) regained Thetford Golf Club�s Ladies� Club Championship trophy with victory over defending champion Kath Malvern in the final. Archant

Calling all left-handed golfers: Are you the East Region’s answer to Phil Mickelson?

Thetford Golf Club is hosting a Left-Handers’ Championship on Sunday, October 28, open to everybody who stands on the ‘wrong’ side of the ball.

Thetford member Nolan Guthrie is putting up a trophy and has sent out a challenge to all left-handers to try to win it.

The entry fee is £40, which includes coffee and bacon roll on arrival and a two-course carvery afterwards.

Tee times are from 10.30am to 12 noon and you can go to www.thetfordgolfclub.co.uk to enter online or download an entry form. You can also call manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169 and enter over the phone.

Meanwhile Jess Dixon who the club’s ladies’ title for the fourth time when she beat defending champion Kath Malvern 4&3 in the final.

The men’s champion is three handicapper Owen Mills, who lifted the Neville Bishop Trophy after winning a four hole play-off against Jason Huggins. Both men finished the competition proper with an aggregate of 153.