Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thetford to host competition for left-handed golfers

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 September 2018

Jess Dixon (left) regained Thetford Golf Club�s Ladies� Club Championship trophy with victory over defending champion Kath Malvern in the final.

Jess Dixon (left) regained Thetford Golf Club�s Ladies� Club Championship trophy with victory over defending champion Kath Malvern in the final.

Archant

Calling all left-handed golfers: Are you the East Region’s answer to Phil Mickelson?

Thetford Golf Club is hosting a Left-Handers’ Championship on Sunday, October 28, open to everybody who stands on the ‘wrong’ side of the ball.

Thetford member Nolan Guthrie is putting up a trophy and has sent out a challenge to all left-handers to try to win it.

The entry fee is £40, which includes coffee and bacon roll on arrival and a two-course carvery afterwards.

Tee times are from 10.30am to 12 noon and you can go to www.thetfordgolfclub.co.uk to enter online or download an entry form. You can also call manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169 and enter over the phone.

Meanwhile Jess Dixon who the club’s ladies’ title for the fourth time when she beat defending champion Kath Malvern 4&3 in the final.

The men’s champion is three handicapper Owen Mills, who lifted the Neville Bishop Trophy after winning a four hole play-off against Jason Huggins. Both men finished the competition proper with an aggregate of 153.

Sport Most Read

Video: Kenny McLean reveals comeback target

Kenny McLean is closing in a return after damaging ankle ligaments against Stevenage Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Jake Humphrey hails landmark day for Community Sports Foundation’s new hub, The Nest

Jake Humphrey and Jackie Thornton at the launch of the Community Sports Foundation's new purpose-built venue, The Nest. Picture: Antony Kelly

Video: Jordan Rhodes is not on a revenge mission ahead of Middlesbrough reunion

Jordan Rhodes has already made his mark in a loan stint at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City’s FIFA 19 player ratings revealed - who fares best?

Tim Krul is Norwich City's highest rated player on FIFA 19. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: The day a Welsh striker and Bobby Gould sorted out a few differences...

Iwan Roberts always relished linking up with Wales on international duty. Picture: Huw Evans

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy